China's President Xi Jinping has thrown out the red carpet for Donald Trump on his first state visit since 2017, in a show of diplomatic strength that culminated in a lavish nine-course feast.

Even by the standard of normal state visits, the displays of pomp, ceremony, and China's 3,500-year-old cultural heritage put on for President Trump were a sign of the importance placed on the negotiations going on behind the scenes.

This was most evident during the luxurious banquet thrown for the American delegation on Thursday night (May 14), where guests, including billionaire Elon Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, himself sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party, were served a number of succulent dishes.

Although it appears that while the great and powerful of the world's two superpowers supped on lobster and beef ribs, the White House staffers and members of the press pool who accompanied the president were separately handed Big Mac burgers.

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Donald Trump was served an understated but perfectly executed meal (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

While this was likely the only time that McDonald's-loving President Trump would have been jealous of junior staffers, the more luxurious meal presented to America's ruling class revealed China's subtle diplomatic prowess.

Trump's state visit has been all about the shared strength of the world's only real superpowers, China and the United States, with both Xi Jinping and the POTUS presenting a friendly front as they negotiate tariff negotiations.

What was on the menu at China's state banquet?

This year's state banquet was a sharp juxtaposition of the meal served during Trump's recent state visit to the UK, where he was served a series of French-haute cuisine dishes with complicated names.

But in Beijing, they settled on a menu of delicate and simple classics, showing a mixture of Chinese and Western influence, finished with flawless execution. And, of course, no state visit to China would be complete without the national dish - Beijing roast duck.

The president was not served his usual Big Mac during the state visit (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump was served six main dishes at the state banquet:

Lobster in tomato soup

Crispy beef ribs

Beijing roast duck

Stewed seasonal vegetables

Slow-cooked salmon in mustard sauce

Pan-fried pork bun

Followed by three dessert courses:

Trumpet shell-shaped pastry

Tiramisu

Fruits and ice cream

Then, with a medley of eastern and western foods mingling in their stomachs, coffee and tea were served to the dozens of powerful delegates gathered in China's Great Hall of the People.

It marked Trump's first visit to the country since 2017 (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

And although the meal was a far cry from the president's preference for simpler food, China's food diplomacy appeared to work as Trump jetted off on Friday. He told reporters that 'we’ve settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to solve'.

"We’ve made some fantastic trade deals for both countries," Trump added, though he was only able to offer a deal on soybeans and oil as examples of agreements made during the visit.

What is the US' position on Taiwan?

The US follows something called the 'One China' policy, which means it diplomatically acknowledges only one Chinese government, but doesn't wholly subscribe to China's view that Taiwan belongs to them. China considers the island a breakaway territory which will eventually be reunified with the mainland, and has set a target for this to happen by 2049.

The US does not recognise Taiwan as a fully fledged country, having broken off diplomatic relations with it in 1979 to shift recognition to Beijing. In fact, only 12 countries and the Vatican recognise Taiwan's sovereignty.

The US does not have an embassy in Taiwan, but it does have an office dubbed the American Institute in Taiwan.

At the same time, the US is one of Taiwan's biggest supporters. It is currently in the process of a $14 billion arms package with the island - which isn't going down well with China.

Why does China want Taiwan?

Taiwan was first a part of China in the 17th century, although it later fell under Japanese control.

At the time of the Chinese communist revolution in 1949, the previously ruling nationalist party KMT fled to Taiwan, dubbing it the Republic of China, a name Taiwan has retained.

Mainland China is keen to let the world know there is only one Chinese government.

Taiwan is also key to the global economy, particularly in electronics. One company - the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC - is responsible for half of the worldwide market.

Taiwan is also significant geographically. It's part of something called the 'first island chain' - a chain of US-friendly islands off China's east coast.

China taking control of Taiwan would extend its military sphere of influence and be crucial for shipping routes.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.