China warns America of 'highly perilous situation' if Taiwan issue is 'mishandled'

China has issued an stark warning to the US should Donald Trump not back its plans to make Taiwan part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The president of the United States is currently on a trip to Beijing, marking his first trip the country in almost a decade.

Trump was welcomed with open arms by China's president, Xi Jinping. While the POTUS didn't get the 'big hug' from Xi that he'd hoped for, he did get a friendly handshake and a very extravagant welcome ceremony.

The pair started their discussions by sharing pleasantries about one another, their leadership styles specifically.

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"You’re a great leader," Trump told Xi, adding: "Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true."

Donald Trump is currently on a state visit to the People's Republic of China (Kenny HOLSTON / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s an honor to be with you. It’s an honor to be your friend,” he went on, before promising that 'the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before'.

But it wasn't long before Trump was issued a ominous warning about China's relationship with America becoming strained if the US doesn't back its stance on Taiwan.

Taiwan is a self-governing country, but Xi says that it's part of the PRC and wants the country to be unified with the rest of China.

While it functions like an independant country, Taiwan's formal international status is politically sensitive and disputed.

As it stands, America is somewhat on the fence when it comes to Taiwan's status. While it doesn't officially recognize Taiwan as an independant country, the US hasn't supported the idea of China taking Taiwan by force.

A welcome ceremony from Trump was held at the Great Hall of the People (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the Trump administration has approved an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan, but has yet to begin fulfilling it. China is undeniably displeased with these plans.

Xi said of the huge political issue (per The Guardian): "The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations."

"If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation," he went on to warn.

Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua also quoted the president telling Trump that if the issue regarding Taiwan isn't handled well then the US and China would clash or even come into conflict, pushing China-US relations into 'a very dangerous place'.

Xi also spoke about powerhouses, such as the US and China, being partners instead of rivals.

"Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both," Xi said. "The two countries should be partners rather than rivals, achieve success together and pursue common prosperity, and chart a correct path for major-country relations in the new era."'

Trump's state visit will end tomorrow (May 15).