The president is being criticized for oversharing about the ongoing Iran war in front of a group of young school students.

Yesterday (May 5), Donald Trump revived the Presidential Physical Fitness Award – something that had been in place for decades before the Obama administration decided to get rid of it.

The award is tied to the Presidential Fitness Test, which the president signed an executive order last summer to reinstate.

To mark the occasion, a group of youngsters were invited to the White House to play sports on the South Lawn.

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Speaking about the future of fitness is schools, Trump told reporters yesterday in front of the students (per PBS): "My administration is working very hard to defend America's cherished athletic traditions and pass our values of excellence and competitiveness to the next generation."

But that isn't the only topic the POTUS discussed in front of the children, he also spoke about the Iran war in detail.

A group of school children visited the White House on May 5 (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images/Pool)

In a Q&A session at the Oval Office, Trump replied to one reporter about Iran: "They would have had a nuclear weapon. And, remember, we sent that beautiful B-2 bomber in."

"We blew up their nuclear potential," his ramblings continued. "It was obliterated."

He went on to suggest that 'maybe we wouldn’t all be here right now' had Iran managed to get its hands on nuclear warfare, The Independent reported.

The president insisted: "I can tell you, the Middle East would have been gone. Israel would have been gone. And they would have trained their sights on Europe, first, and then us."

Another reported then quizzed Trump on whether he thinks protestors in Iran can topple its government which sparked him to share in detail the alleged massacres taking place there.

"You can have 200,000 people protesting and have five or six sick people with guns, and when they start shooting them right between the eyes, and you see a guy fall, and another one fall, and you have no guns," Trump said with the group of school kids still stood beside him.

People have since hit out at the president online and called him out for going 'too far'.

Sharing a clip of yesterday's questionable news conference, one person fumed: "ENOUGH. It’s one thing to watch him lie to the American people but lying to and propagandizing kids on national television is TOO FAR."

The POTUS has been criticized for sharing graphic details about the Iran war in front of the young students (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

A second wrote: "Trump told school kids Iran was '2 weeks away from having a nuclear weapon and killing you.' No evidence. No context. Just fear, aimed at children who weren't alive for Iraq."

A different person described his sentiments as 'sickening', writing: "This is sickening! Why talk about such a distressing situation in front of kids who were extremely likely NOT THERE TO HEAR ABOUT IRAN."

They added: "Let parents handle that conversation for a variety of reasons!"

UNILAD have approached the White House for comment.