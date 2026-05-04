Trump forgets critical statement he made on Iran war just one day after making it

President Donald Trump backtracked on a critical statement he made about the Iran war as he seemed to forget what he'd previously said.

While speaking to the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in South Florida on Friday (May 1), Trump - who turns 80 next month - bragged about owning the Trump National golf club in Miami and said he is "so busy" at the moment as his club is hosting a PGA Tour.

He recalled somebody praising his tournament, before diverting and beginning to talk about the Iran war.

“I said, ‘What tournament are you talking about? I’m so busy with the Iranians calling, trying to make a good deal, and we’re not gonna let that happen.’ But… they’ve gotta make a bad deal. But... if they make a deal at all," Trump said.

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“Because frankly, maybe we’re better off not making a deal at all, do you want to know the truth. Because we can’t let this thing go on. It’s been going on too long.”

Donald Trump seemingly forgot about a statement he'd made. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

However, one day later, Trump had seemingly forgotten all about his comments and proceeded to contradict his previous words.

While making his way to Doral to attend the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship at his golf club, the president told reporters he was "looking at" a new peace proposal from Iran.

He went on to add, "They want to make a deal."

A reporter then reminded Trump of his words from the previous say, telling him, “Last night you said we might be better off not making a deal with Iran.”

Trump proceeded to deny this.

“Well, I wouldn’t have to. I didn’t say that.

“I said that if we left right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild. But we’re not leaving right now. We’re gonna do it so nobody has to go back in two years or five years," the president said.

Trump's forgetfulness comes after his approval rating was revealed in a brutal new poll as gas prices continue to rise in the US.

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, released on Sunday (May 3), revealed that 66 percent disapprove of Trump's handling of the Iran war, with only 33 percent approving.

Trump was called out by a reporter for backtracking. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Issues surrounding the economy were where Trump was given the highest disapproval ratings, with only 23 percent approving of how he has dealt with rising prices while a whopping 76 percent disapproved of his handling of the situation.

The latest findings also revealed that a growing number of Americans are losing faith in Trump's ability to lead the US, with 55 percent saying he's not in good enough physical shape for the role of president and around six in ten believing he doesn't have the mental sharpness.