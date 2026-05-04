A teen boy battling stage 4 cancer is going viral after sending out a heartbreaking plea on his mother’s social media page.

Will Roberts, 15, from Alabama was diagnosed with bone cancer, osteosarcoma, in January 2025. In the video, he tragically revealed the chemotherapy wasn’t working anymore.

“We’ve tried basically everything there is and we’re getting towards the end of the road,” he said on the Facebook video. “I need help. Can y’all please just like, share this, everything y’all can do to help get this video out to either President Donald Trump or Robert F Kennedy Jr,” he said.

“That will just help me so much. My mom’s found this drug that could possibly save my life if we get it in time. And chances are, this is probably the end of the road for me, and they probably won’t get it on time,” he heartbreakingly announced.

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“But if this can help other kids with my cancer, I would love to help in any way I can. I’m terrified, just like y’all would be if you knew that y’all were about to die.”





The drug in question is DeltaRex-G which is being studied for advanced cancers, including osteosarcoma. It works by shutting down a gene that cancer cells need to grow.

Will then revealed his cancer was spreading and was ‘all over his body and liver,’ before saying his mom has been having sleepless nights researching treatment options for her son.

In the caption, he penned: “Hey, this is Will and my mom doesn’t know I’m doing this. Yall pls share this my mom might be mad but at this point I’m trying to help her in any way I can right now. I need this to reach President Donald Trump or secretary Robert F Kennedy Junior. So if anybody knows these two, please help me out and get it to them or in touch with my mom thank you all from Will. #PresidentTrump #RFKjr”

Through the power of social media, Will’s video reached Dr. Mehmet Oz, TV personality and former cardiothoracic surgeon who has been serving as the 17th administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services since 2005.

Will's plea reached Dr. Mehmet Oz Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Dr. Oz has gotten us in touch with the people we need to get in touch with. Only God knows the plan,” Will’s father Jason told Fox 12 Oregon.

“We are a very God-centered family, and the fact is we’ve been very honest with Will and his chances are very slim, but with God, anything is possible.”

The family have now flown to Santa Monica, California, for Will to receive treatment.



