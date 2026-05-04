Former Georgia Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, who has built a career on inflammatory claims and conspiracy theories, has somehow just become one of the most coherent critics of Donald Trump.

Taking to X this weekend, Greene posted a video from a recent Ron Paul Institute conference in Texas alongside a pointed message to her one-time political hero.

"I don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome," she wrote, referencing the dismissive label Trump and his crewe typically use to wave off anyone who dares criticise the President.

"I have Trump Disappointment Syndrome."

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It's a zinger.

And coming from someone who spent years as one his loudest attack dogs, the hit lands hard.

In happier times - Trump and Majorie Taylor Greene

Why did Trump and Majorie Taylor Greene fall out?

The short version: Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene had been one of a small number of House Republicans openly pushing for passage of a discharge petition, a procedural move that bypasses leadership to force a vote on releasing the government files on convicted sex offender Epstein.

For years, republicans had been told these files would expose Democrat elites. The base was hungry for it, then Trumps DOJ quietly decided to pump the breaks.

That's when Greene says Trump called her, and things got ugly.

The Guardian reported according to Greene, Trump told her he opposed the release of the Epstein files because his "friends will get hurt", and that he wouldn't invite Epstein's survivors to the Oval office because they "hadn't earned it".





At the Ron Paul conference, Greene described being screamed at over the speakerphone. According to NBC News Trump allegedly told her to take her name off the discharge petition, called the whole thing a 'hoax'.

"That's when MAGA died", she added. "That's when the entire thing shattered for me." Ouch.

What else has Majorie Taylor Greene disagreed with Trump on?

According to NPR, Greene has since criticised Trump not just on Epstein, but on Gaza, expiring health subsidies and his administrations foreign policy more broadly.

Retaliating, Trump has dismissed Greene as a 'lunatic', and even made some shady comments about Greene's fiancé, Real America’s Voice correspondent Brian Glenn.

Majorie Taylor Greene officially resigned from Congress on 5 January 2026, and since then she's been on a full mainstream media blitz.

She's even popped up on CNN, 60 Minutes, Bill Maher, and even multiple appearances on The View, a show she would have once used as a punchline.

What she does next is anyones guess, but she has ruled out a presidential run, according to the BBC.