A 23-year-old DoorDash driver has been indicted after allegedly recording a customer naked and posting it online, where the clip went viral.

New York delivery driver, Olivia Henderson, has been accused of filming and sharing a TikTok video showing a customer passed out and naked in their home. It reportedly had almost 30 million views before it was removed.

Henderson pleaded not guilty as she appeared in the Oswego County Court on Friday (May 1), after a grand jury voted to move forward with felony charges.

According to court documents, Henderson has been accused of 'degrading' the man, by filming 'intimate parts of such person at a place and time when such person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, without such person’s knowledge or consent'.

Advert

The 23-year-old also filed her own police report (TikTok)

However, the 23-year-old argued that she had been a victim of sexual harassment and filed her own police report following the incident.

Speaking about the encounter - which is said to have taken place in October 2025 - on TikTok, Henderson claimed: "My customer requested that my order be left at their front door, and when I arrived at their house, their front door was wide open, and they were within eyesight of the front door, laying on the couch, indecently exposed to me."

She further alleged that the man had attempted to lure her into his house.

Officers conducted an investigation and concluded that the man was 'incapacitated and unconscious' at the time of the delivery, and had not interacted with the young woman.

Henderson was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful surveillance in the second degree and one count of dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image in the first degree.

What has DoorDash said?

DoorDash has issued a statement following the incident (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Following the incident, DoorDash stated that Henderson's account had been deactivated.

In a statement, the company said: "Posting a video of a customer in their home, and disclosing their personal details publicly, is a clear violation of our policies.

"That is the sole reason that this Dasher’s account was deactivated, along with the customer’s, while we investigated."

As the case moves forward, the 23-year-old remains free without bail. If convicted, she faces up to eight years in prison.

"We know these are sensitive situations," the food delivery company added. "And we want every Dasher to know: if you ever feel unsafe or experience something concerning, come to us. We're here to listen, act, and support."

Henderson is scheduled to appear back in court this June.

UNILAD has reached out to DoorDash for further comment.