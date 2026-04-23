Man who climbed Las Vegas Sphere to raise money for pregnant homeless woman receives prison sentence

A man who described himself as 'pro-life Spiderman' has been given a prison sentence after scaling the Las Vegas sphere.

Maison Des Champs was given a 45-day prison sentence over the stunt, according to court records, as well as a suspended sentence of 364 days.

The ascent caused $100,000 in damages to the landmark attraction, and Des Champs has also been ordered to pay $77,270.32 to the Sphere Entertainment Complex which runs the venue.

Des Champs, 26, was also slapped with one year of probation following his release from prison after the custodial sentence after pleading guilty to gross misdemeanor charge of acting with wilful or wanton disregard for the safety of people or property, according to the New York Post.

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The anti-abortion activist, who is from Las Vegas, staged the climb and raised $48,000 for the organization Let Them Live.

On its website, the Let Them Live says that it if a woman wants an abortion it 'offers them financial support so that they can choose life instead'.

Maison Des Champs on top of the Las Vegas sphere (Fox5 Las Vegas)

Their website also states that 'each mom signs an agreement stating that she will not seek an abortion after accepting our assistance.'

Des Champs pulled off the stunt to raise money for the pro-life organization, which had promised to support a homeless woman so that she would cancel her 'abortion appointment'.

He live-streamed the climb, which saw him walking over and damaging some of the imaging panels which make up the sphere, asking viewers to donate because 'she is homeless and pregnant and needs help'.

The climb raised $48,000 for Let Them Live, reaching the $25,000 goal for financial support to the woman, who had reportedly scheduled an appointment to terminate her pregnancy three days after Des Champs made the climb.

Des Champs pictured in 2022 (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

Des Champs said he wanted to give 'the tangible support she desperately needs and to rally a community around her that believes in the power of hope and action'.

Let Them Live has previously been critcized after a woman who agreed not to terminate her pregnancy claimed that she didn't receive the financial support that was promised to her, according to reporting from Business Insider.

The organization's CEO Nathan Berning said in response to the claims: "We offered too much support to too many people and we didn't have the ability to financially support all of those moms at that time."

Law enforcement responding to Masion Des Champs scaling of the Las Vegas Sphere (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Another woman told Business Insider that after having the first part of an abortion procedure called a dilation, she was resting in her hotel when she was bombarded with messages from people saying they were from Let Them Live, telling her not to do it, including one person claiming to be a priest who sent her images of bloodied foetuses.

Berning admitted 'multiple staff members' contacted the woman, who ultimately decided not to have an abortion.

He said: "If we feel like there's still a chance she wants our help, then we have to use every opportunity to show her we are there to help. We did save her baby from abortion."

UNILAD has approached Let Them Live for comment.