JD Vance has said the death of Charlie Kirk influenced his family's decision on having more children.

The vice president has three children, Ewan, nine, Vivek, 6, and four-year-old Mirabel with his wife, Usha Vance.

The Vance's are expecting their fourth child later this year, with the vice president revealing in his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Fait, that Kirk's fatal shooting was a factor in the couple's decision to have another baby.

In an expert obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Vance penned: "As my wife held Charlie Kirk's widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika [Kirk] told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie.

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"For years, I'd asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight."

Charlie Kirk and JD Vance pictured in September 2024 (REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Vance continued: "But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy."

Kirk, a political commentator, was assassinated at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, with Tyler Robinson being charged with his murder.

Prosectors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted of the killing.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012, a group promoting conservative values in educational settings, with his wife, Erika Kirk, now running the group as CEO.

Vance and Kirk were said to be close friends, with the vice president appearing at Turning Point USA events with Erika since Kirk's death.

The vice president and his wife confirmed in January this year they were expecting their fourth child, with the latest addition to the Vance household set to be welcomed next month.

The Vance's will soon be welcoming their fourth child (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Vance and the Second Lady said in a statement on X earlier this year: "We've very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."

An accompanying caption also read: "We're very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing."