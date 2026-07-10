Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen had agreed to pay $500,000 back to his ex-wife Brooke Mueller after she claimed the actor has been failing to make child support payments since 2011.

The ex-couple tied the knot in 2008 before separating in 2009. They officially divorced in 2011 and share 17-year-old twin sons, Max and Bob.

In December 2025, Mueller filed a petition to the court, seeking $15 million in unpaid child support. She claimed that Sheen had not paying the agreed-upon amount of $55,000 per month child support for years.

According to Mueller, Sheen made full payments in 2010, but has only made either partial or no payments since 2011, amounting to $8,967,600 in unpaid child support and an additional $6,418,643 in accrued interest.

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Brooke Mueller is a retired actress who also worked as a correspondent on Extra (Photo by Greg Doherty/FilmMagic)

According to legal documents obtained by The Sun, Sheen argued that he had full custody of his sons for some periods since the separation from Mueller, and therefore he should not be held responsible for child support payments falling under that time.

According to the outlet, the judge wrote that 'the parties acknowledge that they have exchanged and reviewed their positions and calculations concerning the claimed arrearages, credits, and interest'. Sheen was ordered to pay Mueller $500,000 in back child support and $60,000 for attorney fees.

The $500,000 payment can be divided into two instalments, with the first due today (July 10) and the second by September 1.

UNILAD has reached out to representatives for Mueller and Sheen.

Charlie Sheen celebrated his birthday with his sons in 2011 (Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

In 2024, Sheen filed an emergency court order seeking full custody of his sons, should Mueller, who has been open about struggling with addiction, fail a drug test.

“Brooke shall enjoy reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation as agreed and arranged between the Parties,” the agreement stated, “recognizing the goal of frequent and continuous contact between the minors and both parents.”

Speaking to People at the time, Sheen spoke about raising his sons.

“I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now," he said.

“They’re really cool, really smart, and really funny,” he also said of Bob and Max.

Prior to his marriage to Mueller, Sheen was married to Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996 and later to Denise Richards from 2002 to 2006.

In addition to Bob and Max, he also has three daughters: his eldest, Cassie, 41, from a previous relationship, and Sami, 22, and Lola, 12, whom he shares with Richards.