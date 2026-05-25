Beartooth's lead vocalist Caleb Shomo, who has been married to his wife Fleur for over a decade, has revealed that he's gay.

Shomo wed his wife Fleur in 2012, but has now announced that he's a 'proud gay man' after he felt forced to address the recent speculation about his private life.

The 33-year-old penned on Instagram: "There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further.

"I am a proudly gay man.

Advert

"This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now. It’s been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact."

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo has come out as gay (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

His statement went on: "When it comes to my art / Beartooth, I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album.

"As you could gather if you’ve followed the band at all in the earlier years, there are 4 very self deprecating albums about exploring my religious upbringing, depression, self hatred, self loathing, and hopelessness. I am grateful for all these albums, yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn’t allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long."

Shomo continued to write the he has 'spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol', but when he decided to ditch the drink to focus on why he was feeling the way he did, he found that he was on 'a direct path to me reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead to me experiencing self love'.

Caleb and Fleur Shomo were married for more than a decade (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for City of Hope)

"One thing I decided before I wrote a single note or lyric of the upcoming album is that whatever happens, I will express myself whole heartedly and fully," Shomo went on to share.

"Wherever it takes me I will follow and I refuse to water any part of it down, from the music, to the lyrical content, and way I portray myself. I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am."

He ended his poignant post with: "I believe it’s impossible to love every part of you when you won’t face every part of you head on. I am trying to finally be proud of who I am and I think this is a massive part of that journey."

Fleur herself has spoken out following her husband's public announcement and, while she described their split as 'disorientating and hurtful', she said she 'will always want to love, protect and support Caleb'.

The singer admitted that he turned to alcohol to help him cope with his feelings (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

"To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out," Fleur said, per Mirror Online, adding: "You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time."

Fleur continued to say that she's always wanted Shomo 'to be happy' and that helping him navigate this period of his life 'has been a learning curve we never expected to experience together'.

She concluded her post: "Our nearly 14yrs of marriage was wonderful and full of so much fun, adventure & love.

"Nobody will know anything about our marriage like we do, and no one can ever truly know what depths of love exist between two people unless they are those people."