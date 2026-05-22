Lorde has been in the music biz for some time, but apparently, she’d prefer it if you call her by her given name when you see her, and not the name that is associated with her brand.

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to try to separate themselves from their work when having a day off from the job, but it's understandable that they'd usually want to keep their private lives - and therefore real names - to themselves.

For example, Chappell Roan once made headlines when she revealed she didn’t want people to come up to her and call her Kayleigh – her real name.

That’s because she says fans do not know her on an intimate level, just as her stage presence.

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However, it seems like Lorde is a little more like Rihanna in her approach to work and fans, as the Rude Boy singer also finds it sweet to be called Robyn away from the studio.

Lorde has revealed why she liked people calling her by her name (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

For the 29-year-old New Zealander, calling her by her name is something she welcomes to all.

At 17, the Grammy winner told ABC News Radio: "I much prefer being called Ella.”

Having been born Ella Yelich-O'Connor, she admitted to being disconnected to her birth name at one point, which is why she chose a different identity for her music.

However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like her name.

The singer said: "I basically chose Lorde because I wanted a name that was really strong and had this grandeur to it. I didn't feel that my birth name was anything special. I always liked the idea of having, like, a one-named alias."

Lorde made the admission at 17 (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

But if you choose to call her ‘Lorde’, then ‘that's fine, too’.

Although, another name for the hitmaker has circled social media in recent times, for a NSFW reason.

Even though it's common for singers to share their souls in their music, Lorde did something a tad different in her Virgin album photography.

The album, which was released on June 27 last year, came three years after fans had to wait after Lorde she Solar Power, in 2022.

However, there was a detail in it that brought a totally new meaning to ‘bare all’.

She flashed her ‘Lordeussy’.

A selection of cover images came with the vinyl package, with one picture being that of a vagina, covered by see-through plastic trousers.

While Lorde didn’t say who the genitalia belong to, fans online were quick to claim it as the singer’s - dubbing it her ‘Lordeussy’.

A fan wrote of the revelation: "Just got the virgin vinyl, I opened it and first thing I saw was Lorde’s hairy ***** hun I wasn’t ready for that jumpscare lmaooo."