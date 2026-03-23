The past 24 hours have been focused on singer Chappell Roan, after footballer Jorginho called her out for allegedly leaving Jude Law’s daughter in tears.

On March 21, the former Arsenal and Chelsea footballer slammed the pop star after his stepdaughter Ada, the biological daughter of Jude Law, was reportedly told off by Roan’s apparent security detail at a hotel in San Paulo.

The stepfather accused the singer's security of being 'aggressive', writing in an Instagram Story that his daughter recognized the singer, ‘got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her’.

To do this, she apparently ‘walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum’.

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He claimed she didn’t speak to the singer but sat back down at the table when Roan’s security approached them and berated the little girl.

Since then, a lot of details have come out about Roan’s past with fan behavior, and backlash from the alleged hotel drama.

Chappell Roan was called out by Jorginho for allegedly sending security after his daughter (Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

What has Chappell Roan said about the incident with Jude Law’s daughter?

Since the news broke, Roan has taken to her own social media channels to claim she wasn’t aware this had happened, saying she didn’t send her security detail to harass the family.

Explaining in videos shared on X, she alleged that she 'didn't see a woman and a child' at the hotel that morning.

"I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child... they did not come up to me... they weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to assume somebody doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there's no action even taken," said Roan in the video.

She also claimed that the security person was not part of her personal security team, telling the camera: "I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy. I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something... and that if they felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad."

However, this comes after Roan set strict boundaries with her fans, calling out ‘nonconsensual’ interactions.

Jorginho shared a statement online (Instagram/@jorginhofrello)

What are the ‘boundaries’ Chappell Roan set with fans?

The Pink Pony Club songstress came out in 2024 with a list of rules she wanted to set with her fanbase, after telling followers that she was ‘scared and tired’ of some people displaying concerning behaviors towards her and her loved ones.

On August 23, she penned a long post on Instagram regarding ‘nonconsensual physical and social interactions’ she had been on the receiving end of after skyrocketing to fame.

“For the past 10 years l've been going nonstop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time,” she wrote at the time.

“I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s***," she continued. "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

“I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out — just because they're expressing admiration,” she went on to say, calling it ‘predatory behavior (disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior)’.

Likening it to when people victim blame women of assault for wearing short skirts, she asked her fans: “Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me.

“There is always more to the story & I am scared and tired. And please don't call me Kayleigh [her legal name]. I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."

The singer said the man who approached the man and woman was not her personal security (chappellroan/Instagram)

What has the reaction been to the Chappell Roan drama?

In light of the incident with 11-year-old Ada, reactions have been mixed.

For example, some have been left outraged at Roan’s security, which includes the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, who has formally banned Roan from performing there.

Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere wrote on X: “I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city – this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira @shakira @Shakira_Brasil would do that!”

The mayor added: “By the way, @FrelloJorginho your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!”

Catherine Harding, Ada’s mother, ex-wife of Law, and current wife of Jorginho, took to her social accounts to also talk on the moment at the hotel, telling followers that the singer has a ‘duty’ over those who work under her.

She said: "Did she [Roan] send him to do it? Again, I don’t know. Look, I would like to hope not, but at the same time, I think that you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure, I guess, that the people who work for you and act on your behalf are acting on your behalf."

Harding continued: "So would he do that if he didn’t have that authority to do so? I don’t know. If he does then obviously that’s a big problem because then he’s representing her in a way she doesn’t want to be represented."

The family traveled to see Roan perform that evening, but decided to skip the show following the altercation, with Harding saying it was a birthday present to Ada that was a ‘little bit ruined’ because of the exchange.

However, others have been sticking up for the singer on social media.

One person wrote: “Probably because everybody has been trying to find a reason to get rid of Chappell roan and this situation could’ve been easily avoided if that mother acted her age and confronted her privately rather than going on insta but idk.”

Another said: “Chappell roan is so nice because if it was me id be telling to get yall to get a life and then shut off my phone lmao.”

UNILAD reached out to representatives of Chappell Roan for comment.