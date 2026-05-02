Singer LeAnn Rimes has been advised by her doctor to cancel upcoming shows after opening up about her 'severe' diagnosis.

It was just some weeks ago that the 'Blue' hitmaker appeared in high spirits after traveling to Mexico with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, in celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in April 2011, and she became a stepmom to Eddie's two children, now 22 and 18.

But the star has opened up about a serious health diagnosis that has resulted in doctors advising her to cancel several upcoming tour dates.

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Speaking to her loyal fans on Instagram just yesterday (May 1), Rimes said: "After a diagnosis of covid leading to severe laryngitis, I’m so sorry to have to reschedule next week’s shows.

"A visit to my doctor for a scope of my vocal cords has confirmed the news and I wanted to tell you as soon as I could."

The star has been advised to cancel a number of shows in the US. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Following the announcement, the singer added that her shows in Waukegan, Illinois, and Willmington, Ohio, will be moved to November 6 and 7, respectively.

She noted that if fans are unable to attend the newly-scheduled shows, they are entitled to a full refund.

"It breaks my heart, having to schedule these shows," the star added.

"There is no place I would rather be next week than celebrating with all of you."

Rimes noted that the situation is 'out of [her] my hands' until she has recovered fully.

But the update comes shortly after the singer canceled her shows in Spokane, Washington, and Seattle, also due to the health condition.

"I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover," she wrote.

Fans were quick to wish her well. (Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)

Fans were quick to wish pop star well, as one wrote: "LeAnn, I pray that you are back and better than ever soon!"

Another added: "I really hope you get better soon. You must be gutted."

What is laryngitis?

Laryngitis is swelling that affects the voice box, which can happen due to overuse, irritation or infection, according to Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms include hoarseness, which makes the voice sound strained, rough, or weak, temporary voice loss, tickling and rawness in the throat, as well as a dry cough, and symptoms can last up to three weeks.

In more serious cases, patients can also suffer from a fever, have trouble swallowing, and may feel generally unwell.