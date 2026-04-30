It takes a brave person to open up about their personal life in the age of social media where everything seems to be under a microscope.

Especially, when it comes to their sex lives.

But that's just what country music star Kacey Musgraves has done this week, making a rare admission that few of us would be bold enough to reveal to the world.

Never mind in a song, that millions of people are likely to hear. Fair enough!

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The country star has just released her new album, Middle of Nowhere, which she is taking on tour across the USA this summer.

She says the album was written during what she says was the first time in her adult life where she was single for an extended period of time, following a split from writer Cole Schafer, which came off the back of a three year marriage to Rushton Kelly that ended in 2020.

The inspiration behind her new banger 'Dry Spell', was literally a very dry spell in the bedroom department.

Kacey Musgraves rocked Coachella earlier this year (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

'I just wanted to let people know how little I had going on'

She told readers that she penned the song exactly 335 days since she'd last got lucky.

Speaking to Variety, she said: "I feel like most people are trying to convince you how much they’ve got going on in that department, and I just wanted to let people know how little I had going on.

"It can get really comfortable and easy to stay that way, because you start feeling really protective of bringing transient energy in.

"Like, 'I’m really peaceful right now. This may or may not make anything better'. But then you’re like, ‘Ugh, but I wanna have some fun.’

"You really start weighing out: Is it worth it?”

Variety describe the song as 'the sexiest song ever written about sexlessness'.

Kacey has opened up on her sex life in her new album (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Who is Kacey Musgraves?

'Dry Spell' is one of the lighter songs of her new album titled: Middle of Nowhere. It's her third record since Golden Hour, which won the Grammy for album of the year in 2019 and shot her into superstardom.

Her debut album, Same Trailer, Different Park, released in 2013 is widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed country debuts of all time.

Her new record has been called a return to her roots in country, with Nashville legend Paul Franklin accompanying many of the tracks on steel guitar.

It's full of cheeky detours, lots of truth and loads of country fun.