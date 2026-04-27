A man is said to have died while constructing the stage for Shakira's gig in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Colombian singer is scheduled to perform a free concert for music fans on Saturday (May 2), which could reel in as many as 1,000,000 attendees.

Shakira, who is 49 years old, has been sharing her excitement for the upcoming gig on social media and penned on Instagram yesterday alongside photos of her flashing a green and yellow 'Loba Cabana' fan: "Almost there, Rio!!! Prepping so many surprises for you: guest artists, new wardrobe, songs you’ll love to hear… Can’t wait to be there."

But tragedy has struck after reports have surfaced regarding a death of a local technician who was working on Shakira's stage ahead of this weekend's show.

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Shakira is scheduled to perform in Rio, Brazil, this weekend (shakira/Instagram)

As per Metro Online, the man suffered severe injuries to his legs in a lifting system. He was rushed to hospital for treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Confirming the news, concert organizer Bonus Track said in a statement: "Unfortunately, the technician passed away in hospital."

Antonio Marcos Ferreira dos Santos was on the beach when the tragedy unfolded.

"Out of nowhere, we saw people running, and when we looked, the structure was on the ground," he recalled to The Sun.

"People were saying that a man had gotten trapped underneath. People rushed over to pull him out," Antonio added.

UNILAD have contacted reps for Shakira for comment.

Reportedly a technician has died while erecting the stage for Shakira's upcoming show (Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP via Getty Images)

Shakira had her own health woes last year and was forced to cancel a gig in Peru after being rushed to the emergency room.

Sharing a statement at the time, the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker said: "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the emergency room for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized.

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.

"I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."

This happened at the beginning of her record-breaking world tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour (which translates as Women No Longer Cry).

Within the first 86 dates Shakira raked in over $421.6 million, making the tour the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time.

The huge tour will conclude in Madrid, Spain, in October 2026. Shakira's even getting her own stadium built for the finale that'll be called Estadio Shakira.

"It’s going to be something out of this world, a production that I don’t think has been seen before in Spain," she previously teased about the new venue.