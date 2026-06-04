Michael Jackson has had his past child molestation accusations resurface, and now, that includes never-heard-before alleged evidence of strange items the King of Pop Kept in his possession.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict, is a new doc streaming on Netflix, which looks back at the singer’s major 2005 criminal trial, centered around the molestation allegations brought to the singer by 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo.

The trial was huge at the time, and while Jackson was acquitted on every count, with jurors unable to find him guilty due to a lack of evidence, that didn’t stop people from coming to their own conclusion.

As for the documentary series, lawyers, journalists and those close to the pop star donated their time to speak on the allegations, and one of those people is a former Jackson associate, called Vincent Amen.

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Michael Jackson's 2005 trial has resurfaced thanks to a new Netflix docuseries (Photo by Jim Ruyman-Pool/Getty Images)

Amen allegedly worked with Jackson from 2002 to 2003 and had previously ‘defended’ Jackson against the molestation allegations, as well as being close with the inner workings of Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

"I defended him," Amen said. "I wholeheartedly believed in his innocence [until I didn't]."

He explained that all of that changed when Frank Tyson, aka Frank Cascio, handed him a bag to dispose of.

Tyson had four siblings, Aldo, Eddie, Dominic, and Marie Cascio, who all accused Jackson of sexual abuse and grooming in a lawsuit filed this April.

However, Tyson wasn’t part of the claimant’s listing.

According to Amen, it was Frank – who grew up around Jackson and became his personal assistant – who cleaned up Jackson’s home to get rid of any traces of Neverland Ranch.

Jackson has had many child abuse allegations lodged against him (Photo credit should read JACQUES SOFFER/AFP via Getty Images)

Amen alleged: "Frank cleaned out his house of anything that came from the Neverland Ranch. And he hands me a Nike bag. I took the bag and I'm driving home, and I felt, 'Something's a little suspicious.' And I said, 'Let me take a look in this bag.' I start taking videos to document this. I open the bag. I start looking, and I see a magazine."

He said the bag contained a nudist magazine called Naturally, which he flipped through to see a catalogue of videos that were available to order.

There, he said some of those were circled by a person who was selecting specific ones related to families and children.

He claimed in the doc: "There was Sharpie circles around the video ordering section. Someone wanted these videos, circled the ones they want. These videos, which are [of] children that are naked. Some with family, some just naked children."

Apparently, some of the names of the videos circled included Nudist Youth Weekend and Euro-Nudist Family.

Amen said he confronted Tyson about the magazine, who returned with the claim that ‘it was just a phase Michael and I went through.’

In the 2025, Jackson was ultimately acquitted of four counts of molesting a minor, four counts of intoxicating a minor to molest him, one count of attempted child molestation, one count of conspiring to hold the Arvizo family captive at his Neverland Ranch, as well as conspiring to commit extortion, and child abduction.

Jackson has always maintained his innocence.

Michael Jackson's attorney and estate were previously approached for comment.

Michael Jackson’s accusers

Jordan Chandler

Jackson befriended Chandler in 1992 after the owner of a car rental business offered his services for free if Jackson called his 13-year-old stepson.

Chandler and his mother June would go on to make several visits to Jackson’s Neverland ranch, and accompanied the singer to Las Vegas, Morocco and Paris, where the star would often share a room with the teenager.

In 1993, Chandler described being molested by Jackson to a child psychologist, who reported the allegations to the police.

A grand jury declined to criminally indict Jackson the following year after Chandler refused to testify against him.

Chandler’s family went on to sue the singer for $30 million, alleging sexual battery, battery, fraud and negligence. Jackson settled the lawsuit for $22 million.

Chandler has lived a private life since the lawsuit and has rarely been seen since

Gavin Arvizo

Gavin Arvizo in documentary Living with Michael Jackson (ITV)

Arvizo met Jackson when he was 10 in 2000. He was a cancer patient who was a fan of Jackson’s music, and the singer sent him a gift basket while he was recovering from an operation to remove his spleen and left kidney.

Jackson later visited him and invited him to stay at the Neverland Ranch in 2000.

In 2002, Arvizo was asked to participate in ITV documentary Living with Michael Jackson, which focused on Jackson’s infamous sleepovers with children at Neverland.

Months after the documentary aired the following year, Jackson was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit child abduction and four counts of lewd acts upon a child.

The singer’s 2005 trial is the subject of Netflix’s Michael Jackson: The Verdict. Arvizo, then 13, told the court that Jackson had shown him pornography, offered him wine and molested him twice. His mother Janet claimed the singer held them captive at Neverland.

Jackson’s legal team called high-profile witnesses such as Macaulay Culkin to defend Jackson’s character and questioned the Chandlers’ credibility.

Jackson was acquitted of all charges.

Little is known of Arvizo’s life since the trial. The latest we’ve heard was a family friend telling The Wrap in 2019 that Arvizo was considering law school.

Wade Robson

Wade Robson (CBS)

Robson met Jackson at just five years old after winning a Michael Jackson dance impersonation competition in 1987. He went on to spend time with the singer at the Neverland ranch.

He testified in defence of the singer in both the 1993 investigation following Jordan Chandler’s claims and the 2005 criminal trial concerning Arvizo’s allegations.

As an adult, Robson had become a successful choreographer working with Britney Spears and NSYNC and was married and welcomed a son in 2010, which he has said inspired him to come forward with his abuse allegations against Jackson years after the singer’s death.

In 2013, Robson filed a lawsuit against Jackson’s production companies claiming the star sexually molested him for seven years, since he was seven years old. The lawsuit was rejected by a judge who said he’d waited too long to file the suit.

In 2019, he took part in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Nowadays, Robson is a life mentor, with a specific focus on teen dancers. After his civil suit against Jackson was revived in 2023, he and fellow accuser James Safechuck are pursuing $400 million in damages against Jackson's corporate entities.

James Safechuck

James Safechuck (CBS)

Safechuck met Jackson aged nine in 1986, when the pair starred alongside each other in a Pepsi commercial. Following this, Jackson is said to have started buying the boy expensive gifts and flying him around for visits and holidays.

Safechuck provided a witness statement defending Jackson in the 1993 investigation against him.

In 2013, Safechuck filed a lawsuit claiming Jackson abused him on ‘hundreds’ of occasions between 1988 and 1992, when he was between the ages of 10 and 14. The lawsuit was rejected because a judge claimed Safechuck had waited too long to file it.

Safechuck also appeared in Leaving Neverland in 2019.

Now, Safechuck is VP of technology and innovation at AvatarLabs, a digital creative agency that has worked on The Avengers and Game of Thrones.

He runs a podcast with Robson, in which the pair interview trauma survivors, and is married with children.

His civil suit against Jackson’s corporate entities was revived in 2023 and remains ongoing.