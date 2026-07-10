Ariana Grande was left unimpressed by an AI-generated song made to sound like her as fans await the release of her new album.

The Wicked star is only weeks away from releasing her eighth studio album, Petal, anticipated by the lead single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ which was released at the end of May and debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

With the upcoming record coming out on July 31, some fans couldn’t wait to hear some new music from their favorite artist and have taken it upon themselves to tease Petal with some AI-generated clips made to sound like Grande.

Of course, the AI clips were brought to the attention of the ‘thank u, next’ singer, who squashed the artificial intelligence chaos by giving her fans two real snippets from the new album.

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Grande's eighth studio album releases on 31 July. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

The first snippet is from track five on the album, titled 'oh well.' As she sings the lyrics, “Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession/ Thanks but I’ll see you right out/ Good luck on your way to hell/ Oh, well.”

The second snippet is from track seven, titled 'freak,' where she sings, “Someday all the seeds will open/ All of the human life I’ve dreamt of/ Will be real if I start over/ How will it feel?”

On Instagram, one fan account known as 'ariananators.wildin' was excited about the new clips and referenced the AI-generated one in their comment.

"Thank God she gave us two real snippets…” the fan wrote, to which Grande shared her own stance about the AI-generated clip made to sound like her.

The singer seemingly found the post amusing as she commented, "cryyyyyyyyyinh" and also wrote "hell" with a heart, appearing to make her stance known on the incriminated AI clip.

Her new album, Petals, was anticipated by lead single, 'Hate That I Made You Love Me'. (Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Grande offered a sassy response to fans as her reaction to posting an accidental intimate photo of herself on Instagram earned her praise.

In a picture in which she crouches down to pet a dog, the top part of her dress hangs forward, revealing one of her breasts. After fans were stunned she didn’t remove the image, Grande double down on it by reposting a skit she did with her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies.

In 2023, the duo recreated a scene from 1995 film Showgirls as they sit down for lunch before Gillies tells Grande: "You have great t*ts, they’re really beautiful," to which the singer replies: "Thank you."