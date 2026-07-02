Madonna takes brutal swipe at famous ex in new album
Home>Music

Madonna takes brutal swipe at famous ex in new album

The singer was married to the actor for three years

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Topics: Madonna, Music

Callum Jones
Callum Jones