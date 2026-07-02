Madonna takes brutal swipe at famous ex in new album

Madonna has hit out at her famous ex-husband in her latest album.

The 'Into the Groove' singer's 15th studio album, Confessions II, releases on Friday, consisting of 16 tracks and an appearance from special guest Sabrina Carpenter.

Longtime fans of Madonna will be aware the singer isn't afraid to open up on things that have happened in her life in her songs, including past relationships.

And according to the Mirror, the music star referenced her marriage to Sean Penn in one of her new tracks.

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Madonna, who divorced the actor in 1989, suggested in the brutal lyrics that the 65-year-old was never comfortable with his wife's fame.

She also seemingly referenced Penn's conviction for reckless driving in 1987.

"Love is the strangest thing. Just when you think you've finally let go, it comes back to you," the lyrics went in 'Bizarre'.

Madonna and Sean Penn pictured in 1986 (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

"Movie star, deep blue eyes. In Hollywood, we're a perfect prize. He drove way too fast, Shelby Cobra wasn't meant to last."

She continued: "Roll out the carpet for us, but you don't share it.

"All 'cause you're threatened by me, you won't admit it. The little things that you do don't make me want you. Who knew love could be so bizarre?"

Seemingly reflecting on the relationship, Madonna continued: "I know I left you behind and you resent me. A thousand reasons why you could never have me.

"The thought of being with you is so indecent. I guess you'll never know my dirty little secret."

Madonna's latest album comes after a difficult few years for the 'Like a Prayer' singer as she fell seriously ill with a 'serious bacterial infection' in 2023.

It was that bad a person allegedly close to Madonna claimed that 'her family was preparing for the worst'.

Madonna later opened up about her terrifying ordeal that almost saw her lose her life.

Madonna almost died in 2023 (James Devaney/GC Images)

"I want to say it was a crazy year for me as well. And I didn’t think I was gonna make it. Neither did my doctors. That’s why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me," the singer told the crowd during a gig.

"I forgot five days of my life… or my death, I don’t really know where I was.

"But the angels were protecting me and my children were there. And my children always save me, every time."

Madonna has since spoken about how her new spiritual life has taken on a great level of importance.