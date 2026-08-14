Kelly Osbourne takes swipe at Dee Snider after claims Ozzy didn't write his own songs

Kelly Osbourne has shared two lengthy statements defending her late dad, Ozzy Osbourne, as singer Dee Snider questioned the Black Sabbath star's songwriting abilities.

The middle Osbourne child released multiple furious statements after Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider claimed that 'Ozzy always had bass players write his lyrics'.

Kelly, 41, defended her dad's legacy, as she noted that those close to him 'know exactly what he meant, what he contributed, and what he leaves behind'.

The mom-of-one wrote: "My father’s legacy as a musician, songwriter, singer and bandleader speaks for itself.

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"His legacy will live on eternally. @deesnider your last hit...not to age myself was the year I was born over 40 years ago."

But she didn't stop there.

The star added: "There’s something spectacularly classless about Dee Snider trying to diminish my father Ozzy Osbourne and his extraordinary abilities and achievements when he is no longer here to challenge his allegations, particularly when Snider cannot claim to know the private reality of my father’s life simply by looking in from the outside or from hearsay from a delusional man with a vendetta against my father.

Snider brutally claimed Ozzy did not write his own lyrics. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

"To the best of my knowledge they were maybe in the same room once if even at all."

Kelly admitted that 'comparison' between the two artists 'is devastating enough on its own'.

The grieving daughter continued: "Snider had a brief period of mainstream success more than 40 years ago. My fathers career spanned nearly six decades-from helping define heavy metal with Black Sabbath to building an extraordinary solo career. His music will continue influencing generations long after all of us are gone."

What did Dee Snider say?

The debacle began after a user on X claimed that Ozzy’s bassist, Bob Daisley, claimed credit for 'a load of lyrics' on the star's early solo albums.

Kelly defended her late dad in a series of furious statements. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

To which Snider responded: "A load? How about ALL the lyrics? Ozzy always had bass players write his lyrics. @geezerbutler wrote ALL of @BlackSabbath lyrics. Daisley wrote lyrics for the first two solo albums (I’m pretty sure he was paid to write on other records but not credited) & Lemmy wrote lyrics."

'It proves just how irrelevant Snider is'

Kelly continued to slam the star, as she added: "My father doesn’t need Dee Snider’s approval to establish his place in music history.

"And trying to make my father smaller won’t make Dee Snider bigger. It only reminds everyone of the enormous difference between their legacies and further proves just how irrelevant snider is to the music industry and society as a whole.

"However I would like to thank you Dee Snider for allowing the world to see how truly desperate he really is."