Kelly Osbourne takes swipe at Dee Snider after claims Ozzy didn't write his own songs
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Kelly Osbourne takes swipe at Dee Snider after claims Ozzy didn't write his own songs

She branded the retired musician 'spectacularly classless'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Topics: Ozzy Osbourne, Music, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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