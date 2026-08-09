Usher responds to bizarre ‘clone’ rumours after fans request a refund for 'disrespectful' performance
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Usher responds to bizarre ‘clone’ rumours after fans request a refund for 'disrespectful' performance

Fans were convinced something was off during a recent set

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Topics: Usher, Social Media

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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