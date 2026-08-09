Usher responds to bizarre ‘clone’ rumours after fans request a refund for 'disrespectful' performance

Usher has hit back at fans who accused him of sending a lookalike onstage in his place during a recent performance, after clips from the show sparked a wave of speculation online.

Footage from the gig began doing the rounds on social media, with viewers picking apart the singer's appearance and questioning whether the man performing was actually him. As the debate snowballed, some fans floated the idea that a body double, or even a "clone," had taken his spot for part of the set, according to the Express Tribune.

Usher didn't stay quiet for long. Responding directly to a post discussing the viral clips, he brushed off the theory with a joke, writing, "Ya'll are funny...clone? They can't clone this??"

He followed it up with a second comment doubling down, adding, "How ya'll come up with this? AI ain't that advanced."

The suspicion largely stems from viewers comparing the footage to how Usher usually looks and sounds live, with some insisting his face and voice seemed noticeably different in the clips. Others pushed back on the theory entirely, pointing to stage lighting, camera angles and the general unpredictability of a live show as more likely explanations for the change in appearance.

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To further put the rumours to bed, Usher shared his own Instagram Stories showing himself performing at the same show, as the online back-and-forth continued.

Not everyone was convinced. One fan commenting on the story didn't hold back, branding the theory 'disrespectful' and arguing that if Usher genuinely had used a stand-in, 'he'd have made a better effort to pull this off', suggesting switching camera angles or cutting the screens entirely would have made it more convincing.

The singer previously postponed tour dates in 2024 after suffering a neck injury in rehearsals. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Has Usher faced impersonator claims before?

This isn't the first time Usher has had to deny using a stand-in.

Similar accusations surfaced during his Past Present Future tour in 2024, when clips of him performing his hit Yeah! led fans to question his vocals and appearance once again.

Some viewers at the time suggested a replacement had been used, though nothing was ever confirmed.

That same tour, however, was hit by a genuine and well-documented setback.

Usher postponed the opening three shows after sustaining a neck injury in rehearsals.

Explaining the delay at the time, he said: "My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night."

He continued: "Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week."

Usher eventually returned to the stage and completed the tour, but the latest round of 'clone' claims shows the speculation hasn't gone away, with fans still split over what they saw in the newest footage.



