Trace Adkins recalls surviving ex-wife's 'kill shot' despite bullet passing through his heart and lungs
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Trace Adkins recalls surviving ex-wife's 'kill shot' despite bullet passing through his heart and lungs

Country music star Trace Adkins admitted his ex-wife may have 'took it a little far' after shooting him

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Topics: True crime, Music

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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