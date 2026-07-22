Morgan Wallen is known for his controversies, but now, his fans might also be thrown in the same genre after a young child was allegedly peed on at one of his gigs.

The news came after Wallen performed at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, with a man telling news stations that he and his family were enjoying the show on July 18, until the incident.

The family, who were visiting Baltimore for the Still the Problem tour date, were allegedly urinated on by another concertgoer in the audience.

In a Facebook post, Troy Grevelding claims he was with his wife, brother and his daughters, including his eight-year-old niece when they felt 'urine' splash their legs.

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He then claimed, per The Mirror, that when he turned around. A man appeared to have his privates exposed.

The man reportedly told Maryland State Troopers of the incident, but they 'don't give a s***t about anything'.

Morgan Wallen's fan allegedly urinated on a child at his concert (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM)

In response, a Maryland Transportation Authority Police spokesperson told TMZ they were 'aware of this incident and the video that is on social media' as the authorities confirmed 'there is an active and open criminal investigation into this matter'.

However, Troy later told People that he believes the attack was premeditated after previous run ins with the man that day.

Troy claimed he was under the influence of alcohol and had returned to the wrong seat.

Prior to this, he reportedly confronted the man for talking too loudly, but explained they ended up joking about photobombing each other's pictures, and were 'civil' until the alleged urination.

“Well, a couple songs now into the Morgan Wallen set, my wife…well, I end up feeling something, I didn’t think nothing of it,” Troy told the outlet. “I thought it was just another guy behind me, you know what I mean? It was spilled beer, whatever.”

“And then my wife says to me, ‘Whatever that man’s doing, is all over my leg,’ ” he added. “And at that same time, I was kind of, like, standing on an angle, so I just kind of like, look over my right shoulder, and at that point, dude, his pants are completely down.”

Troy went on to say he wasn't sure if he was trying to wee into 'a bottle or a can.'





“And I don’t care what he was doing because I was getting peed all over, my wife was getting peed all over, [and] my 8-year-old niece was getting peed on,” he explained.

Troy then went live on Facebook during the incident, as he claimed the police wouldn't action the issue as there were no witnesses.

Troy’s brother Tim Grevelding, who was there with his daughters who are eight and 11, told the outlet it was 'just sickening' and alleged they had a '1.5 hour ride back to where we were staying and we had pee-covered clothing.'

This incident comes just over a month after Wallen was seen flipping his piano during the same tour, before going acapella during the encore performance at the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

The footage, which was shared around social media, seemed to show he was having trouble with hearing the piano.

So, he stopped using it, sang the song without it, then pushed the piano over.

Because of that, he got some heat – but he hasn't done it again since.

UNILAD reached out to Morgan Wallen's agency, M&T Bank Stadium, and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police for comment.