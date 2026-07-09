The sister of Mackenzie Shirilla's former boyfriend, Dominic Russo, has spoken out after a prison selfie was shared on the felon's Instagram page this week.

Shirilla, whose case was brought into the spotlight again recently with the airing of Netflix documentary, The Crash, was found guilty of intentionally crashing a car into a building at approximately 100mph, killing her former boyfriend, Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan.

She is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life in the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

On June 23, 2026, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to review Shirilla’s appeal case. Her lawyers missed the deadline for a post-conviction review by one day, due to the fact that 2024 was a leap year.

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The court upheld an earlier decision that Shirilla’s conviction therefore could not be challenged.

Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo were together for four years (Netflix)

On Monday, the felon's Instagram page, managed by Shirilla's 'support team', was updated with a new prison selfie, in which she showcased polished brows and appeared to be wearing makeup.

Speaking about her post conviction review, the lengthy caption read: "Mackenzie is trying to do better every day and holding on to hope. Her post conviction relief was denied due to a deadline technicality."

“The decision has nothing to do with the contents of it, it was unable to even be reviewed," the caption continued, explaining it had been filed 'one day late by her lawyer', due to the leap year.

"Mackenzie and her family (along with everyone’s help) will respectfully continue to do everything they can so that the merits of the brief can be heard, just as anyone else would do in their position."

The post then concluded by the 'support team' asking for people to sign a petition for a 'fair re-trial'.

The selfie caused controversy, and now, Russo's sister, Christine, has spoken out.

Christine appeared in The Crash (Netflix)

"As Dominic Russo's sister, it is heartbreaking to see someone convicted in connection with my brother's death appear to have a social media presence while our family is suffering every day," she told TMZ.

"While my brother is buried, seeing her post selfies, full face of makeup, and bragging how she is famous is painful and, to me, completely inconsistent with remorse."

Christine went on to say that 'victims' families' should not have to endure the pain of 'watching the person responsible for their loved one's death seek online attention', while they continue to grieve a heartbreaking loss.

The pic was posted on a page managed by Mackenzie's 'support team' (Instagram/@mackenzieshirilla)

The selfies made Christine question 'whether rules regarding electronic devices had been violated', asking those with similar concerns to reach out to the Ohio State Reformatory for Women.

All three of Shirilla's attempts to appeal her murder case have been denied by the Supreme Court.

She will not be eligible for parole until September 2037.

Mackenzie Shirilla timeline

July 17 2022

Mackenzie Shirilla and her boyfriend Dominic Russo get into an argument. A friend overhears Shirilla tell him: “I will crash this car right now.”

July 31 2022

Shirilla is driving Russo, 20, and their friend Davion Flanagan, 19, from Russo’s home to a friend’s house. At around 5.30am, she crashes the car into a Plidco Building in Strongsville, Ohio, travelling at 100mph without braking. Police arrive on the scene 45 minutes later. Russo and Flanagan are pronounced dead and Shirilla is transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

August 2022

200 people attend a vigil for Russo and Flanagan. Shirilla remains in critical condition. When a detective visits her in hospital, she is said to be speaking a ‘unique language’ similar to pig Latin.

October 2022

Shirilla attends a Halloween party wearing fancy dress which resembles a corpse, which Davion’s father considers in very poor taste. He says in Netflix’s The Crash: “Dressing up as corpses three months after she killed two people, it just sickened us to the very core.”

November 4 2022

Shirilla is arrested and faces 18 charges, including two counts of aggravated murder. She also faces charges for allegedly breaking into the Columbia Church of God in Columbia Station days before the crash, along with drug trafficking and possession charges.

August 7 2023

Shirilla’s trial begins. Her defence team argue she may have passed out at the time of the crash due to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), but no medical records or expert testimony confirms the diagnosis.

August 14 2023

Shirilla is found guilty on all counts. Judge Nancy Margaret Russo calls her ‘hell on wheels’, and the court concludes she intetionally crashed the car in a premeditated act.

August 23 2023

Shirilla is sentenced to two concurrent 15 years to life sentences. Her legal team later lose an appeal and relief petition. She remains incarcerated in Ohio Refamatory for Women.

May 22 2025

Mackenzie’s parents insist that she’s innocent. Her father Steve tells WKYC: “Show me one piece of evidence - one - that says she did this on purpose. Show it to me, then she's right where she belongs and she's guilty of it. But there isn't any.” Her mother Natalie claims there are texts in which Shirilla says Russo was ‘trying to end her life’.

May 15 2026

Netflix’s The Crash premieres. In it, Shirilla insists she is ‘not a murderer’ and has no memory of the crash, continuing to blame POTS.

May 18 2026

Steve Shirilla is placed on administrative leave from his job as an art and digital media teacher at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland following allegations he had ‘demonstrated poor judgement’. Viewers of Netflix’s documentary objected to his attitude towards Shirilla’s marijuana use and his dismissal of claims she told a classmate to end their life.

June 23 2026

The Ohio Supreme Court declines to review Shirilla’s appeal case. Her lawyers missed the deadline for a post-conviction review by one day because 2024 was a leap year, and the court upheld an earlier decision that Shirilla’s conviction therefore could not be challenged.

September 2037

This is when Shirilla will be eligible for parole.