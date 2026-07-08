Mackenzie Shirilla posts bizarre photoshoot from prison as she faces new legal setback

Mackenzie Shirilla has revealed a new update in her case as her social media page posted glamourous snaps of herself in prison as her appeal for freedom hit a roadblock.

Again, Shirilla is reported to have attempted to petition her case to the Ohio Supreme Court as the 22-year-old's family says she was ‘wrongfully convicted’ in 2023.

Currently, she is staying in the Ohio Reformatory for Women after being sentenced for murdering her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, 19.

Shirilla was found guilty of intentionally crashing a car into a building at approximately 100mph just shy of her 18th birthday and is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life.

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But while she’s been locked up, Shirilla has been seemingly making the most of her time there, and hosting photoshoots for herself.





On Monday, Shirilla's Instagram page was updated with a new selfie of the inmate, showcasing her polished brows, and a new slit through the left side.

There, the caption noted how she had lost her latest attempt at freedom, claiming: “Mackenzie is trying to do better every day and holding on to hope. Her post conviction relief was denied due to a deadline technicality.”

It went on to blame her legal counsel, writing: “The decision has nothing to do with the contents of it, it was unable to even be reviewed. Her appellate lawyer missed a deadline by filing it one day late due to a leap year, which also makes HIM ineffective assistance of council. Mackenzie and her family (along with everyone’s help) will respectfully continue to do everything they can so that the merits of the brief can be heard, just as anyone else would do in their position.”

It went on to plead that everyone ‘keep sharing everything you can and Please sign and share this petition for a fair re-trial.’

The 22-year-old remains incarcerated in the Ohio Reformatory for Women. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

It concluded: “We ALL deserve fair representation and once you review her case you’ll agree she did not get that. Please click, sign, and share the petition in her bio. - Mackenzie Shirilla’s Support Team #freemackenzie #mackenzieshirilla #wrongfullyconvicted #thecrash.”

Just one day after the post went live, her attorneys then filed a motion for the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider denying her post-conviction relief petition in light of the technicality.

Shirilla has attempted to appeal her murder case a total of three times, twice in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and once in the Eighth District Court of Appeals.

However, all have been denied by the Supreme Court.

Shirilla will not be eligible for parole until she is 33 years old in 2037.