Mackenzie Shirilla lands new job in prison after sharing surprising career plan for if she's released
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Mackenzie Shirilla lands new job in prison after sharing surprising career plan for if she's released

Shirilla was reportedly 'bored as hell' while serving two concurrent sentences for murder

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Topics: US News, Crime, Mackenzie Shirilla

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.