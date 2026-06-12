Mackenzie Shirilla lands new job in prison after sharing surprising career plan for if she's released

Mackenzie Shirilla has a new job in prison after reportedly telling her mom that she was 'bored as hell' with her life behind bars.

Shirilla is serving two concurrent sentences for the murders of her boyfriend Dominic Russo and their friend Davion Flanagan after driving the car they were all in into a wall at 100mph.

Since then Shirilla, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, has been serving two life sentences with minimum terms of 15 years in prison before she is eligible for parole.

Her case has seen renewed public attention after it became the subject of a Netflix documentary called The Crash, which revisited the tragic events of July 2022 and the subsequent investigation and court case.

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Now, the Ohio Reformatory for Women where Shirilla is serving her time has confirmed that the 21-year-old has a new job behind bars.

Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo were together for four years (Netflix)

The prison confirmed to UNILAD that Shirilla now has an assigned job as a 'food service worker'.

Shirilla reportedly told her mom that she was 'bored as hell' while serving her sentence, according to a report by TMZ.

A spokesperson for the prison did not disclose how much money Shirilla is being paid for her new role, however prisoners in the US can be paid a very small amount, around $24 a month.

It comes after Shirilla spoke to her mom on a phone call obtained by TMZ, where she shared the career that she hopes to pursue if and when she is released from prison.

On the call, Shirilla's mom Natalie told her that she is a 'pillar of strength', assuring her that if she is released she will 'help so many people’.

Shirilla was convicted of the murders of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan (Netflix)

Natalie said on the call: “All the things you have been experiencing. It's so much. So many highs and lows, ups and downs."

On the call, the timing of which is not clear, Shirilla can then be heard replying: "Yes, like, man. Like, I just wanna come home and just like … I don't even know.”

At this point, Shirilla shares the job that she would like to do should she be released from prison.

"I'ma be a life coach and stuff. I'm just going to be everything. I'm [gonna] do everything,” she can be heard to say on the call.

Shirilla will be eligible for parole after 15 years in custody in October 2037, when she will be 33 years old.