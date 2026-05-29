Gypsy Rose Blanchard has weighed in on one of Netflix’s most talked-about true crime documentaries, and she doesn’t think Mackenzie Shirilla will be getting out of prison anytime soon.

The 33-year-old, who became one of the most infamous figures in modern true crime after serving time for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, spoke candidly to TMZ about Netflix’s The Crash documentary and the growing public fascination surrounding Shirilla’s case.

For anyone unfamiliar with the story, Mackenzie Shirilla was sentenced in 2023 after being convicted of murdering her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan in a high-speed crash in Ohio.

Prosecutors argued Shirilla intentionally drove her car into a brick building at 100mph following an argument with Russo, with the judge later describing the incident as “hell on wheels.”

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The case exploded online after Netflix released The Crash, with viewers split over whether Shirilla deserves sympathy or whether the documentary attempted to paint her in a softer light.

And according to Gypsy Rose, the documentary may actually have hurt Shirilla more than it helped her.

Gypsy Rose has had her say on the Mackenzie Shirilla case (Netflix)

“I watched all the documentaries that’s currently out,” Gypsy said during the interview.

“Although I watch these documentaries, I’m not a true crime junkie. Some people might think I am, but I’m not. But it did seem interesting, so I did watch it.”

When asked whether she believes there’s any chance the Supreme Court could overturn Shirilla’s conviction, Gypsy didn’t hesitate.

"I don’t think the documentary did her any favors”

Mackenzie Shirilla

“No, I don’t,” she said.

“After watching the documentary, I don’t think the documentary did her any favors.”

Gypsy, who spent years incarcerated herself before being released on parole in 2023, then explained why she believes Shirilla’s path to freedom will be extremely difficult, despite technically being eligible for parole after serving 15 years of her sentence.

“She’s gonna have to do a lot of extensive therapy,” Gypsy explained.

“She’s young, and it’s not gonna sink in until maybe 20 years from now.”

Gypsy also said parole boards tend to prioritise the wishes of victims’ families above almost everything else.

“If the victim’s family writes against her parole, she will automatically be denied,” she claimed.

“I’ve seen it happen time and time again.”

She continued: “The time that she’s in prison right now, she needs to grow up and take accountability.”

Gypsy Rose spent eight years in prison following her mom's death (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"The remorse will hit her like a train"

According to Gypsy, genuine remorse is something Shirilla may not fully understand yet, but believes that could eventually change.

“It’s going to hit her like a train,” she said.

“And when that happens, she needs to take those steps to do what she needs to, to make amends with the victim’s family.”

Gypsy stressed that forgiveness would still entirely be up to the victims’ loved ones.

“They don’t have to forgive her by any means,” she added.

Mackenzie Shirilla accused boyfriend of trying to kill her before deadly crash.

The interview also touched on the growing controversy surrounding convicted criminals becoming influencers or profiting from social media fame after their cases gain public attention online.

Gypsy, who herself became a hugely followed public figure after leaving prison, admitted the topic is “complicated,” but made it clear she does not believe Shirilla should profit from her notoriety.

“I feel like Mackenzie specifically should not benefit from social media or any other kind of avenue,” she explained.

Gypsy contrasted Shirilla’s case with abuse survivors who commit crimes in situations involving domestic violence or self-defence, saying she believes those individuals should still be able to tell their stories publicly.

But she argued Shirilla’s case is different.

Gypsy Rose has her say on criminals who monetise their fame

“There’s no abuse. There’s no sympathetic story behind it,” she said.

“In her case specifically, no, I don’t think that she should monetize. No, I don’t think she should be an influencer on social media.”

Gypsy’s comments have already sparked debate online, especially given the similarities many viewers have drawn between the intense public fascination surrounding both women’s cases.

While Gypsy Rose became the subject of documentaries, dramatizations and viral internet discourse following the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015, Shirilla’s case has now generated a similarly huge online following thanks to Netflix’s documentary treatment.

And judging by the reaction online, people are still deeply divided over where the line sits between true crime storytelling and turning convicted killers into celebrities.