Scooter Braun has opened up about his relationship with Sydney Sweeney, and it’s safe to say he’s completely smitten with the Euphoria star.

The former music manager, 44, couldn’t stop praising the Euphoria star during a new appearance on Suzy Weiss’ Second Thought podcast, where he shared rare details about their relationship and even admitted he’s become a huge fan of her work on-screen.

“I’ve met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth,” Braun said during the episode released on Thursday (May 28).

He added that the relationship has been 'one of the biggest surprises ever'.

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And yes, he admitted he's a huge fan of Euphoria, too.

When asked whether he’s tuning into the hit HBO drama, Braun joked: “I am catching it. I’m biased, I like it. I think there’s been an incredible performance by a certain actress.”

“I’ve met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth,” Braun said during the episode released on Thursday, May 28 (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

When did Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney start dating?

Fans have been closely following the pair’s romance ever since rumours first started swirling back in 2025.

Back in September, sources claimed Braun and Sweeney were 'casually' seeing each other, before reports in December suggested things had become much more serious.

“Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“They’re in a committed relationship and things are serious.”

The couple have since become much more public with their romance.

Braun first hinted at the relationship when he reposted a black-and-white photo of the pair cuddling together on Instagram Stories alongside the caption: “Lucky b*stard.”

Then earlier this month, Sweeney seemingly hard-launched the relationship herself after posting a series of loved-up photos from Stagecoach Festival in California.

The carousel included snaps of Braun holding her close, the pair pulling silly faces in a photo booth, and even moments where he lifted her into the air during performances across the weekend.

Sydney Sweeney goes full topless in wild Euphoria scene with Richard Gere's son.

How will Euphoria season 3 end?

The relationship update comes as Euphoria fans are deep in speculation over what could happen next in the show’s chaotic third season, which has had some very controversial moments.

One particularly dark fan theory currently going viral on Reddit suggests Cassie’s storyline could take an even more disturbing turn than viewers expected.

The theory claims Naz, the dangerous crime boss introduced this season, could kidnap Cassie and potentially sell her to Alamo in order to settle Nate’s debt.

Fans believe trailer footage may already hint at what’s coming.

Cassie's wedding dress balanced her desire to be a 'princess' with her inherent 'tackiness' (HBO)

In the 'Weeks Ahead' teaser, viewers spotted a scene showing Cassie apparently tied to a bed while being threatened, leading some fans to believe the moment is directly connected to Naz escalating his revenge against Nate.

The theory gained even more traction after alleged leaked TikTok production photos appeared online, seemingly showing references to Cassie being 'tied up' at Alamo’s location.

Some fans have also speculated that Maddie’s growing connection to Alamo and the Silver Slipper storyline could pull her into the situation too, although others strongly disagree with theories suggesting she would intentionally betray Cassie.