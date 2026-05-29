Tristan Thompson has opened up about why he was unfaithful to Khloé Kardashian so many times, while appearing as a guest on her podcast.

The mom-of-two invited her former partner and American basketball player on to discuss how they co-parent, amid the many scandals they have weathered over the years.

Thompson, 35, is no stranger to the concept of infidelity, having allegedly cheated on the Kardashian several times during the course of their six-year relationship.

Khloé, 41, and Tristan share two children together, True, eight, and Tatum, three, and are now seemingly on good terms.

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But the couple officially ended their relationship in 2021, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, just days after he did an embryo transfer that resulted in the birth of Tatum.

The couple were romantically involved for six years (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

During the Wonder Land podcast episode, Khloé - who recently revealed why she regretted declawing her cats - pressed her ex on why he cheated so many times while they were together.

"Why do you keep doing it?" she asked, a question which he described as a 'trillion dollar' one.

Attempting to answer the brutal question, he said: "Life was moving very quickly for me at the time. I probably didn't do the best job of navigating where I was at.

"But honestly a little case of like being young and wanting your cake and eating it.

Tristan added: "Not proud of it, of course not, but like you said sometimes we need a wake-up call."

The Good American founder also pressed him on how he was going to discuss the infidelities with their children, once old enough to understand.

Aside from their two kids, Thompson is also the dad to son Prince, nine, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, four, with Maralee.

The former couple have two kids together (Instagram/Khloé Kardashian)

Tristan said: "I think it just depends on which age we have this conversation. When I have this conversation with the kids, I think it's just more leading by just being accountable.

"The most important thing is that, you know, accountability, how much I, you know, love Mommy and go from there."

But Tristan isn't the only one to cheat on a long-term partner, with roughly 20 percent of married men and 13 percent of married women admitting to having sex with someone other than their spouse, according to the Institute for Family Studies.

One user claimed in the comments of the podcast: "People that cheat do so because they need validation. It’s not about you. It’s about them being desperate."

While another added: "They do this because they know they can get away with it."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Khloé revealed how she forced Tristan into getting a vasectomy with an 'ultimatum'.