Khloe Kardashian was asked about her Coachella experience, leading her to reveal a moment she was left feeling ‘scared’ during an alleged drugging incident at the popular music festival.

Khloe, who is the older sister on Kylie Jenner, the 28-year-old model who recently also talked about her Coachella experience with drugs, revealed the way that it impacted her.

Kylie went on the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, where Jenner's friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel talked about whether she wanted to take shrooms (magic mushrooms), a psychedelic drug, at Coachella.

Kyle said: "Someone asked me today, 'Do you want to take shrooms tonight?' And I'm like, 'I just don't know if I want to be shrooming in public'.

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"I'll get really emotional and start crying. Why do I want to cry tonight?"

Khloe revealed all in her podcast (YouTube/@khloeinwonderland)

Apparently, she has been scarred by shrooms, which once made her cry all of her make-up off from her face after laughing so much over mundane things.

But when it came to Khloe, her experience with drugs and the music event was a little less consensual.

Khloe claimed that she went to the fest once, where she drank communal ‘juice’ that had been laced with drugs.

Except, she believes she’s the only one who didn’t know.

Revealing all on her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast episode that dropped yesterday (May 6), the reality TV star began to answer all of her fan’s questions, including if she had been to Coachella.

Khloe said: “I have gone to Coachella. I’ve gone once. It was many moons ago. I want to say 2016 or something like that.”

She recalled: “It wasn’t the best experience. I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew.”

She explained about the ‘juice’ being there, which she said was being drank by those in attendance with her at the party.

She explained there was 'juice' that she believes was laced (Getty Stock Images)

Khloe went on to admit: “I don’t think anyone drugged me. I just think I was the dumb one and didn’t realize that everyone was on drugs and I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy. No one wants to feel like that and not know why they’re like that.”

She revealed she was so ‘scared’ and in her own head that she locked herself in a bathroom for hours, leading to people apparently shouting at her to get out.

One person online reacted to the clip, which has been shared on X, that they empathize with the star.

They wrote: “That’s honestly terrifying, not knowing what’s happening to your own body.”

Another said: “That's terrifying no one should experience that. Hope she gets support and justice.”

UNILAD reached out to Coachella for comment.