Kylie Jenner has opened up on the time she 'couldn't stop crying' after doing shrooms at a party.

The 28-year-old model appeared on the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast recently, where she spoke about the incident that left her with a range of emotions.

The podcast, hosted by Jenner's pals Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, included segments from Coachella, the popular US music festival which took place last month.

Jenner told Karanikolaou, Villarroel and Carter Gregory that she was asked at Coachella whether she wanted to take shrooms.

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The Kylie Cosmetics founder explained: "Someone asked me today, 'Do you want to take shrooms tonight?' And I'm like, 'I just don't know if I want to be shrooming in public'.

"I'll get really emotional and start crying. Why do I want to cry tonight?"

Jenner has recalled the time she took shrooms (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Karanikolaou suggested Jenner could have done 'a little bite of chocolate', which seemingly gave Jenner a bit of PTSD to the last time she took shrooms at a party.

She recalled: "It was like a party, and I took shrooms, and I came, and I couldn't stop crying. I was laughing, crying because someone came to ask me a question, and I thought it was really funny, and I couldn't stop laughing.

"I cried off all my makeup. I went to the bathroom and I looked like the most craziest version of myself."

Jenner admitted that she had to go home after the incident, which was probably the wise move.

The socialite attended both weekends of Coachella this year, with the makeup mogul sharing a ton of photos and videos from the event to her social media.

One snap which caught the attention of many users was of Jenner with a cigarette in her mouth at the Empire Polo Club in the Colorado desert.

Jenner shared a photo taken at Coachella with a cigarette in her mouth (Instagram/kyliejenner)

I mean we've seen celebrities such as Charli XCX and Dua Lipa post similar snaps in the past, but Jenner's particular post certainly divided opinion.

"She didn’t get the memo that cigarettes aren’t cool," one person penned, while a second added: "No girls, we are not smoking. Don’t you dare pick up this habit."

Meanwhile a third remarked: "Smoking isn't cool anymore. Nobody is trying to bring it back either. Get a clue."

Others defended Jenner, with one social media user penning: "She’s been smoking cigs for a while. y’all are just late."

While another added: "How about people minding their own business if someone smokes or not, and do your own thing for a change, isn’t it my body my choice and all that? Or only when it suits people."