Kylie Jenner has alluded to just how much money she had in the bank when she was a teenager.

The hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered when Jenner was just 10 years old.

By the time she a teenager, Jenner had made the decision to invest in a business around lip makeup, which was very successful.

As of February 2026, Jenner has an estimated net worth of $670 million.

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This is mainly from her lip kits, which she started in 2015 when she invested $250,000 into 15,000 Lip Kits - that's three different shades of liquid lipsticks with matching lip liners.

The kits, priced $29 a pop, sold out rapidly, making up a cool $435,000 in revenue for the 15,000 kits on her investment.

Jenner invested in lip kits as a teenager (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

This might give you a clue about how much money Jenner had, as she was 17 years old in 2015 and had $250,000 to invest in her venture.

But she revealed that she didn't pour every penny that she had into this, and had tried something else previously.

In 2014, the year before her Lip Kits investment, Jenner tried a very different venture - trademarking her name.

Unfortunately for Jenner, there's already another very famous Kylie out there - none other than Kylie Minogue - which meant this was unsuccessful.

However, it was at this time that she began to put together the investment for her Lip Kits.

So, just how much of her cash did Jenner pour into this investment?

Jenner how has a net worth of $670 million (Christopher Polk/2026GG/ via Getty Images)

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the $250,000 investment, she said: “It was probably, like, half the money I had in my bank account. I just went for it."

So that would mean that she had approximately half a million dollars.

“My mom was like, ‘You are going to be left with lots of lip kits in your garage if this doesn’t work out'," she said. "And it wasn’t even a thought that it wasn’t going to work out.”

Jenner recalled that she would often get comments about her lip fillers on her Instagram page.

This gave her the idea to start a line of lip kits.

Kris Jenner said: “She said, ‘I finally figured out what I want to do with the rest of my life.’

“‘And I want you to figure out how to make it and manufacture it and get it done.

"But I know exactly what I want it to be and what I want it to look like and what I want the formula to feel like and be.’”