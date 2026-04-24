Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

A physically healthy British woman has died by euthanasia after the heartbreak of losing her son four years ago.

Wendy Duffy died by suicide on Friday (April 24) in a clinic in Basel, Switzerland, where assisted suicide is legal.

The 56-year-old from the West Midlands had her application from Pegasos, an assisted-dying nonprofit organization, accepted.

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The former care worker paid Pegasos $13,500 to be euthanized herself under its care, with the procedure having been conducted on Friday.

Ruedi Habegger, Pegasos founder, said: "I can confirm that Wendy Duffy, at her own request, was assisted to die on April 24 and that the procedure was completed without incident and in full compliance with her wishes.

"I can also confirm that neither we nor any of the professional staff assessing her mental capacity had any doubt as to her intention, understanding and independence of both thought and action.

"In historical terms at English law, hers was a case of 'sane suicide'."

Wendy Duffy died by suicide on Friday (Facebook)

Duffy attempted suicide nine months after her son passed away and she told the Daily Mail prior to heading to Switzerland that suicide was the only way her 'spirit can be free'.

“My life, my choice,” she told the Mail. “I wish this was available in the UK, then I wouldn’t have to go to Switzerland at all.”

Duffy's son, Marcus, died aged 23 after choking on half a cherry tomato that became lodged in his windpipe.

"They think he must have fallen asleep when he still had food in his mouth," she added to the Mail. "That’s the only comfort, that there was no struggle."

Duffy's family were informed by Pegasos of her intentions and the former care worker said she would be ringing them to say goodbye from Switzerland.

"It will be a hard call where I’ll say goodbye and thank them," Duffy continued.

"But they will get it. They know. Honestly, 100 percent, they know that I’m not happy, that I don’t want to be here."

Marcus tragically died four years ago (GoFundMe)

Duffy chose what she wore on her deathbed, while 'Die With A Smile' by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars is believed to have been played the background as she passed away.

The Brit had instructed Pegasos to donate her belongings after she died.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.