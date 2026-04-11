Landing the dream job is no walk in the park, especially when it comes to nailing the perfect interview.

Full of nerves, many stumble over unexpected questions or freeze completely under pressure. It's something hiring managers have seen time and time again, with countless hopeful candidates rejected for falling short during the interview process.

A group of recruiters recently came together on Reddit to share some of the most bizarre interview experiences they have encountered, how to avoid them, and how to master the perfect job interview.

Whether it's using ChatGPT to write resumes, forgetting to shower in the morning, or boasting about drinking the night before, the experts have shared their worst-ever hiring experiences.

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Landing the dream job is no walk in the park (Getty Images)

One recruiter shared a 'wild' experience with a candidate who used AI to answer interview questions.

"I did a video interview with a lady who, after a few questions, made it painfully obvious that she was just feeding the questions into ChatGPT and reading back the answers," he said.

"Her answers were rambling essays defining a key word in the question rather than answering it. I asked her about her proudest accomplishment, and she said, 'some things that people often feel a sense of accomplishment about include...'

"This told me she either knew nothing about the position, or had so little confidence in her skills that she would need to be constantly shadowed rather than being able to eventually work independently. Both are instant "no"."

Another hiring manager recalled one individual turning up to their Zoom interview shirtless.

"My boss once had someone show up to a Zoom interview not wearing a shirt," they wrote. "How in the world do you get by in life if you're the type of person to be shirtless for an interview?"

Arriving at the interview alongside a parent is also an immediate no (Getty Images)

Beyond AI answers and questionable dressing choices, others have failed to reach the mark due to poor hygiene, as one person revealed.

"If you stink from across the table, it's an instant "no" from me," one said.

It's not just unpleasant smells that can put managers off; strong smells in general are also off-putting.

Another wrote: "One woman had an extremely strong rose perfume. It hit like a ton of bricks when you were within five feet of her. I couldn't focus on the interview."

Arriving at the interview alongside a parent is also an immediate no, according to one manager. "Any level of parental involvement in the interview, especially someone who brings their parent to an interview, is a no," they said.

"Parent calls to schedule or reschedule the interview? Pass. Brings parent to the interview? Immediate pass."

Moreover, upholding proper boundaries is also essential for maintaining positive relationships between staff and managers; one recalled an incident in which they had overheard their intern bragging about his wild partying the weekend before.

She wrote: "Young intern candidate came in, didn't realise there was a desk behind a short wall where one of us got an earful of how much partying... and drinking he did all weekend and faked being sick to get out of work."

Others mentioned typical reasons for rejecting candidates, such as failing to meet minimum requirements, not having the right to work, or needing visa sponsorship.