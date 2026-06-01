Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

Marilyn Monroe penned a heartbreaking letter to her psychiatrist in the lead up to her ultimately death at the age of 36.

Today, 1 June, 2026, would have been the There's No Business Like Show Business actress' 100th birthday, and people have been paying tribute to the Hollywood icon on social media.

"Crazy that Marilyn Monroe has been gone for over 60 years and she’s still one of the most recognizable faces on Earth," somebody said on Twitter.

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"Some stars become famous. Marilyn became timeless," said another.

A third continued: "Some Like It Hot still holds up as one of the funniest performances ever put on film.

"Monroe playing naive while being the smartest person in every scene is a trick almost no one has pulled off since."

Today, June 1, 2026, would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday (Bettmann / Contributor)

While Monroe had a hugely successfully acting career, behind closed doors Monroe faced her own personal battles.

She had a traumatic childhood and struggled with mental health issues, sparking her have a brief stint in a New York City psychiatric clinic.

Monroe also suffered with insomnia and relied heavily on sleeping medications, something the Gentlemen Prefer Blonds star became addicted to. It was this addiction that went on to claim her life at the age of 36.

She died at her home in Los Angeles and her official cause of death was an acute barbiturate overdose in what was believed to have been a 'probable suicide'.

Not long before her untimely death, Monroe had penned a heartbreaking letter to her psychiatrist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, while she was receiving treatment in New York. During her time there, the actress said she received 'no empathy'.

Monroe battled mental health issues over her life (Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

'I felt I was in some kind of prison'

Monroe wrote (per Redbook): "There was no empathy at Payne-Whitney– it had a very bad effect– they asked me after putting me in a 'cell' (I mean cement blocks and all) for very disturbed patients (except I felt I was in some kind of prison for a crime I hadn't committed)."

Her sad letter went on: "I sat on the bed trying to figure if I was given this situation in an acting improvisation what would I do. So I figured, it's a squeaky wheel that gets the grease.

"I admit it was a loud squeak but I got the idea from a movie I made once called Don't Bother to Knock. I picked up a light-weight chair and slammed it, and it was hard to do because I had never broken anything in my life– against the glass intentionally."

Monroe is still seen as one of the biggest Hollywood icons to have ever lived (M. Garrett/Murray Garrett/Getty Images)

'It took a lot of banging to get even a small piece of glass'

Eventually Monroe was able to get her hands of a 'a small piece of glass' after 'a lot of banging', which she kept concealed in her hand until staff came in to see her.

When they did eventually come into her room, Monroe told them: "If you are going to treat me like a nut I'll act like a nut."

She continued to write to Dr. Greeson: "I admit the next thing is corny but I really did it in the movie except it was with a razor blade.

"I indicated if they didn't let me out I would harm myself–the furthest thing from my mind at that moment since you know, Dr. Greeson, I'm an actress and would never intentionally mark or mar myself. I'm just that vain."

A year later, Dr. Greeson found Monroe dead in her home.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.