Jennifer Lopez's eldest child, Emme Maribel Muñiz, appeared to debut a new name following their high school graduation.

Lopez's child is said to have graduated on May 28, with the teenager supported by J-Lo, twin brother Max, and former stepbrother, Samuel Affleck.

However, the 18-year-old's father, Marc Anthony, was seemingly absent from the celeberation, according to various reports.

Emme appeared to graduate with a new name following a March Instagram post delving into the college decisions of graduating Windward seniors.

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Lopez's child was named as Oskar Muñiz, while the social media post revealed they wanted to start college later this year to study theater and studio arts.

A childhood photo of Oskar alongside their name was included on the Instagram post, as well as a future college logo.

The post was shared on Instagram back in March (Instagram/@windward26college)

The caption stated: "Oskar to Sarah Lawrence! No more impromptu NYC trips because he'll be living there! Good thing it’s only a few hours away from Stagedoor. Go gryphons!! Congrats!!!"

The post tagged an account appearing to belong to Lopez's eldest.

Jennifer Garner, who was previously married to Lopez's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is one of those to have liked the social media post.

UNILAD has reached out to Lopez's representatives for comment.

Lopez recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she fought back tears after opening up about becoming an empty nester in recent times.

She said on the chat show: "All year people asked me, ‘They’re going away to college. It’s going to be terrible.’ No, it’s going to be great. I want them to go out there. I want them to do what they want to do. They have big dreams. They have things they want to do. It’s going to be great."

Jennifer Lopez pictured with her teenage child in 2025 (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Lopez spoke about the same matter with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year amid coming to terms with no children being at home.

"I can't believe that we've gotten here, you know, just the three of us," she said. "It's, you know, been a journey for all three of us through this life [because] I was a single mom since they were 3 years old."

Lopez continued: "People have come in and out of my life, but it really has just been the three of us. And to see how they're kind of like thriving right now and the adults, like young adults that they're growing into, and they're so ready for their life. They're so ready to get out there and I remember what that felt like [at] 18."