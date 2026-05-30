Hilaria Baldwin has spoken out on her relationship with husband Alec Baldwin and navigating married life with a 26-year-old age gap.

The pair first met in 2011 and married just a year later in 2012. They have since welcomed seven children together, daughters Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, as well as sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo Edu Pao Lucas.

There's no doubt Hilaria and Alec have maintained a long and healthy marriage, though there relationship is often spoken about due to the age gap.

It's rare the pair discuss the inner workings of their relationship, but Hilaria recently sat down with the Daily Mail to share her secret to a 14-year marriage.

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"We just let each other be, and I think that’s one of the reasons our relationship has gone on as long as it has, because we are polar opposites and so different," the 42-year-old told the outlet.

The Baldwin's have largely remained quiet when it comes to their relationship (Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

"We take a lot of time for date nights. We’ve been traveling a lot for work recently but we try to have a lot of date nights.”

“He loves a good dinner, we either go out or I cook and we usually end up chatting and catching each other up on our seven kids and our projects."

While Hilaria once regarded her relationship with Alec as 'ridiculous', it's just worked out.

She added: "It worked out luckily, but we poke fun at each other in our family all the time. I think people expect that Alec wanted somebody he could boss around, and we’re on the same level together."

The podcaster spoke to Romper in 2023 about the relationship and the initial thoughts the outside world had once their situation was made public given the age gap.

The pair married in 2012 (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

"At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older. But it’s actually the opposite," Hilaria said.

She continued: "Am I his mommy? Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes."

Hilaria has even spoke about the interest people seem to have in her family, saying that people 'like to have a lot of opinions about women’s reproductive choices'.

"Either we have too many kids, or we have too few. We don’t do it exactly as we should. We don’t put the hat on the baby," she added in a 2023 interview.

"And then people say, ‘Why doesn’t your baby have a hat?’ And I say, ‘Would you like to come and put the hat on the baby? She’ll take it off and throw it at you.'"