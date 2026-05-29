Rumer Willis has accused her ex, Derek Richard Thomas, of ‘emotional abuse’ in custody battle over their daughter.

Willis has made a series of serious allegations against her ex-partner as the former couple continue a custody battle over their three-year-old daughter, Louetta.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the actress accused Thomas of a 'persistent pattern' of alleged emotional abuse both before and after their 2024 breakup.

Willis, 37, and Thomas, 30, have reportedly been involved in custody proceedings since July last year after Thomas filed for custody and visitation arrangements regarding their daughter.

What is Rumer Willis accusing Derek Richard Thomas of?

In legal filings opposing Thomas’ request, Willis alleged she experienced what she described as 'ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks'.

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Derek Richard Thomas and Rumer Willis broke up in 2024 (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

She further claimed the alleged behaviour often happened in front of their daughter or while they were all together in the car.

“I was constantly trying to keep the peace and walk on eggshells,” Willis reportedly stated in the filing.

She also alleged Thomas attempted to isolate her from friends and family, and regularly accused her of lying.

According to the documents, Willis claimed the alleged behaviour escalated following the birth of Louetta in April 2023.

The actress, who is the daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, also alleged that Thomas displayed 'paranoid behaviour' and believed she and her mother were plotting to take their daughter away from him.

Willis shares her three-year-old daughter Louetta with Thomas (Instagram/@rumerwillis)

Rumer Willis seeks custody of daughter Louetta

Willis is reportedly seeking primary physical custody of Louetta and requested that Thomas not have overnight visits without further child custody evaluations.

She additionally alleged their daughter had become 'traumatized' and was 'crying a lot' due to the situation.

The filing also included allegations surrounding Thomas’ marijuana use, with Willis requesting court-ordered drug testing. She claimed there were incidents where Thomas appeared too impaired to properly supervise their daughter.

Thomas has strongly denied the allegations.

'I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form'

In his own court filing, obtained by PEOPLE, he reportedly described the relationship as 'unhealthy', but denied committing any form of domestic violence or coercive control.

Willis is reportedly seeking primary physical custody of Louetta (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form,” Thomas stated in the filing.

He also denied allegations of ongoing drug abuse and said he is not currently a marijuana user.

Thomas further claimed Willis’ custody requests were motivated by anger over their daughter’s relationship with his now-fiancée, Lizzie Loch.

His lawyer, Mike Kretzmer, also issued a statement denying the allegations.

'We look forward to presenting truthful accurate information to the court'

“Mr. Thomas is a devoted, loving caring father to Louetta,” the statement read.

“We deny each and all of these allegations made against Mr. Thomas and we look forward to presenting truthful accurate information to the court.”

Willis is the daughter of Hollywood legend Bruce Willis (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Elsewhere in the filing, Willis also alleged Thomas caused 'high stress and chaos' while she was caring for her father Bruce Willis amid his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

The former couple began dating in 2022 and welcomed daughter Louetta in April 2023 before confirming their split in August 2024.

The custody proceedings remain ongoing. Derek Richard Thomas denies all of the claims outlined in the court filing.

Representatives for both Willis and Thomas have been approached by UNILAD for comment.