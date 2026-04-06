Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter has hit back at people who have something negative to say about her continuing to breastfeed her daughter into toddlerhood.

Rumer Willis, 37, isn’t backing down when it comes to her parenting choices, particularly when it involves the nutrition of her child.

Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended in the US for the first six months of life, with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggesting continued breastfeeding while introducing foods until children are 12 months or even older.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization also recommend that breastfeeding should be continued alongside complementary foods for up to 2 years or longer.

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While these are official recommendations to mothers from expert bodies, people still take issue when they see or hear about extended breastfeeding - and Willis isn't having it.

Taking to Instagram, the songwriter previously posted a clip to respond to people who have an issue with her breastfeeding her nearly 3-year-old daughter, Louetta (‘Lou’).

Rumer Willis hit back at online commenters over her choice to breastfeed her nearly 3-year-old daughter (Getty Stock Images)

The October 2025 Story showed herself nursing Lou on the couch, as she wrote over the image: "For the haters who come at me about breastfeeding my 2 yr old I hope you have a blessed day.”

However, she’s once again addressing the situation nearly six months later, and in a similar format.

Sharing a video of herself feeding Lou, who turns 3 on April 18, she wrote over the clip: “When someone starts judging my parenting.”

The video then cuts to a woman lecturing people on ‘your business’ and ‘my business’, as the video clearly indicates that her breastfeeding choices are in the ‘my business’ category.

“Sorry not sorry,” Willis captioned the video.

Willis, who welcomed Lou in April 2023 with then-boyfriend, musician Derek Richard Thomas, garnered mixed feelings on her response.

Some were all for her proud display of motherhood, while others felt it was inappropriate to show online.

One person wrote: “Ew this is disturbing…”

Another said: “You go girl. Your the loving Mama, your decision, Hunny. You do the best you can do and let these self righteous judges go to hell.”

But the science behind Willis’ choice is clear.

Willis did not come to play (Instagram/ @rumerwillis)

Breastfeeding is a natural part of being a mother, and if you’re able to do so, or want to do it, it can prove to be beneficial for all involved.

According to the World Health Organization, breastfeeding can aid in things like preventing type 2 diabetes in mothers and lowering the risk of ovarian and breast cancer.

On top of that, it could make your child smarter, and even reduce ‘the risk of illness and death from common infectious diseases’.

Not only is it good for you and your baby, but it seems like us in the West are one of the few regions that don’t practice extended breastfeeding.

According to Mothers Choice Products, mothers in Turkey breastfeed for up to two years of their child’s life, while tribes in Namibia breastfeed for even longer.

However, mothers in the UK have one of the lowest rates of breastfeeding, and the US and Canada aren’t too great either.

Obviously, formula is a great substitution for those who want or must use it.

As the saying goes: “Fed is best.”