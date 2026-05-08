Billie Eilish has responded to her critics who have hailed her a 'hypocrite' for her recent comments on meat-eaters.

Eilish was raised vegetarian and has been a vegan for over a decade. She's extremely passionate about animals and recently ruffled a few feathers after stating that 'eating meat is inherently wrong'.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who recently went public with her romance with boyfriend Nat Wolff at the premiere of her new movie, was asked by ELLE in a recent interview: "What hill would you die on?"

Eilish, 24, replied: "Y'all are not going to like me for this one... eating meat is inherently wrong.

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"And the other thing is, two things can not coincide: 'I love animals. I love all animals so much, and I eat meat.' You just can't do both, sorry."

Billie Eilish recently caused a stir with her comments about animal lovers and meat-eaters (ELLE/YouTube)

It wasn't long until people started sharing their thoughts on the 'bad guy' hitmaker's remarks.

One critic said: "It is SO privileged, do you know how expensive that vegan s**t is?"

"You can appreciate and love animals while still understanding that we are animals ourselves and need to eat," insisted another.

Now Eilish has responded the backlash and took to her Instagram Stories to do so.

After sharing a series of graphic and difficult to watch clips of animals like pigs and cows being badly treated, the 24-year-old went on to write: "Go watch a documentary or two and some footage of what is done to the animals u claim to love and what it does to the planet u pretend to love as well. if that footage was hard for u to watch i encourage u to pls take a look at urself.

"Like i am so tired of standing up for/having empathy for living beings being controversial. pls continue to live in a constant state of cognitive dissonance and denial and try to convince urself that ur not living a lie."

The singer has fired back at people's criticisms (billieeilish/Instagram)

"Stay f***ng mad at ME," she penned on a separate Instagram Story. "I really don't give a goddamn f**k."

While Eilish received some backlash for her comments to ELLE, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) publicly applauded her for them.

Resharing a snippet of her interview, the organization said: "What’s on your plate isn’t separate from your values! @billieeilish said what needed to be said with @elleusa and we’re standing on it. If you truly love animals, you can’t eat them!"