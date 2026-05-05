Billie Eilish has recalled the time she underwent media training and how she ended up in tears as a result.

Eilish shot to fame with her hit song 'ocean eyes', which was penned and produced by her brother Finneas O'Connell.

She was just 13 years old when the song was released on SoundCloud and she quickly gained attention worldwide.

Three studio albums and several singles later and Eilish now has a series of awards to her name — many of which she's been the youngest ever to receive. For example, she's the youngest person to have ever won and Oscar for Best Original Song. In 2022, at the age of 20, she won the accolade for her song 'No Time To Die' which featured in the James Bond movie with the same name.

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Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell also won Oscars for their song in the Barbie movie (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In light of her achieving so much in such a short amount of time, Amy Poehler asked Eilish about being in the spotlight since she was young.

"What's really wild about you being like 'when I was 17 I thought I was the person I was' is that we knew you at 17," said the Inside Out actress on her podcast.

Poehler went on to say of this: "Not only were you figuring yourself out but we were watching you figure it out. And, I'm saying the obvious, but we all go through versions of ourselves privately. You had to go through versions of yourself publicly."

They then got onto the topic of how Eilish handled things when she started doing media interviews.

"When I started doing interviews I was just very, very honest," said the 'bad guy' hitmaker. "I did PR training when I was 14 and I sobbed through it. I hated it so much. It was literally the scariest sh*t of all time."

When she was asked about why it was so scary, Eilish explained that the woman doing the training would pretend to be in an interview scenario with the singer but when she answered, the woman would cut Eilish off.

"It was important for me to learn and I'm glad I learned it," she further noted. Eilish then compared it to learning to drive a car: you're taught how to do things to the right and proper way, but sometimes you 'bend the rules', as she put it.

We get what you're saying, Billie. We don't keep our hands in the '10 and 2' position on the wheel either.