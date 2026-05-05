It's one thing to bump into your ex at an event, but it's another thing all together to cross paths with an ex's mom — and that's exactly what Bad Bunny did at the Met.

While the organizers of the Met Gala will go out of their way to try and ensure that celebrity exes don't end up seated together, sadly they can't do too much if people bump into one another away from their tables.

Star-studded affairs like the Met are bound to have a few awkward interactions. Undeniably, Bad Bunny's encounter with Kris Jenner fell in this bracket.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, dated Kris' daughter Kendall Jenner in 2023. They made the unofficial debut as a couple at the 2023 Met Gala after-party.

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But their romance was only short lived and reportedly they split around December of that year.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner seen at the 2023 Met Gala after-party together (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

They have crossed paths since – the Met being one of the main reasons they've seen each other as they both frequent the star-studded affair.

They seem to have remained on good terms since going their separate ways and looked cosy at the 2024 after-party, E! News reported at the time. They then 'hung out a bit' at last year's Met, according to Cosmopolitan.

All in all there appears to be no bad blood between them, but that didn't stop the Grammy Award-winning singer having an awkward interaction with his ex's mom last night.

In a video that's doing the rounds online, Bad Bunny (who was dressed as an aging version of himself) saw Kris and put an arm across her body in a kind-of half hug.

Kris embraced his arm and patted it. The singer then had a brief interaction with Kim Kardashian.

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman has since weighed in on their 'cold' synergy.

Speaking on behalf of Casino.org, she said: "When Bad Bunny approaches Kris Jenner, he expects family warmth but receives a cold, friendly response.

"His arm embraces her, which we can all see, but there's a subtle move which we almost miss.

"While he extends his awkward hug, he doesn't just reach out his arm, but in addition he leans his head towards her, leaning right into her personal space like a cuddle - but she doesn't lean her head back."

Inbaal went on: "It would appear that Benito expects a full warm family cuddle, for their heads to meet in the middle, but Kris is not prepared to share this level of warmth. She's not returning his hug.

"Kris looks towards Bad Bunny, following him with her eyes, but doesn't squeeze her body towards him for a hug, not at all.

"Similarly, Kim gesticulates towards the musician animatedly, she's friendly but keeps a safe distance.

"The ladies are happy to acknowledge Benito and interact with him, but he won't get any warmth from them, as their loyalty is for Kendall."

Awkward alert.