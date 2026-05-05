14-year-old Blue Ivy made her Met Gala debut last night and broke one of the event's biggest rules in the process.

Blue Ivy rocked up to fashion's biggest nights wearing Balenciaga. The teenager looked chic in a bubble-hem strapless white gown paired with a white bomber jacket.

She joined her mom, Beyoncé, on the famous staircase up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, marking the 'Halo' singer's first appearance at the Costume Institute fundraiser in a decade.

Beyoncé was one of this year's co-chairs alongside Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.

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People were undeniably surprised to see Blue Ivy at last night's star-studded affair. Somebody penned on Twitter: "Wait i just realized something- how is blue ivy able to be here?"

"Blue Ivy is officially the youngest person to EVER attend the Met Gala," pointed out another.

Blue Ivy attended last night's Met Gala (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A third added: "Can we talk about how Blue Ivy is the first 14 year old to grace the Met Gala?"

The key thing about the event is that the Met Gala is a strictly for those aged 18 years and older; unless you're Blue Ivy, that is.

Apparently some exceptions are made for people under the age of 18 if they're with their parents. It's also likely that her superstar mom being the co-chair of the event had some sway with Anna Wintour...

Speaking on the not-so-red carpet to Vogue, Beyoncé gushed about her daughter, saying: "She looks so beautiful. It’s incredible to be able to share it with her."

The 14-year-old had both her superstar parents in tow (Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Elsewhere she said that Blue Ivy, the eldest of her brood, was 'ready' to go to the Met.

And Blue Ivy wasn't the only youngster to break the rules — Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose, 17, was also allowed to attend.

Kidman shares her daughter, who turns 18 in July, with ex husband Keith Urban.

Sunday Rose sported a strapless pink and lilac gown with a billowing bodice with flower details. When asked about the inspiration for her ensemble, the 17-year-old said that she 'wanted to symbolize something blooming' since it was her first Met Gala, per E! News.

Nicole Kidman brought her 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose as her date (Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Meanwhile, Babygirl actress Kidman wore a eye-popping red Chanel gown with sequins and feathering.

The 58-year-old said that she 'wanted to embrace the way red has been used in art through the years', adding that red is a 'strong symbol for love, for passionate love, vitality, for power—and motherhood'.

What do the Met Gala co-chairs actually do?

While Anna Wintour and the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute handle the actual planning of the Met Gala, the co-chairs play a major role in shaping the event.

The role of co-chair goes beyond the traditional hosting duties. It’s believed they oversee the guest list, interior design, and even help curate the highly anticipated menu to bring the chosen theme to life, though Wintour has the final say.

Often influential figures in fashion, film, music, or sports, they act as public faces of the Met Gala and ultimately attract media attention, high-profile guests and donors - it is a fundraising event after all.

Who are the 2026 Met Gala co-chairs?

Anna Wintour traditionally co-chairs the Met Gala every year, joined by some famous faces (James Devaney/GC Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

The co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala are Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour.

It marks Kidman’s third time as a co-chair; she previously held the position in 2003 and 2005.

Beyoncé, who last graced the Met steps in 2016, will be taking on the role of co-chair for the first time. However, the singer served as an honorary chair back in 2013.

Despite being a regular on the Met Gala red carpet, it will also be Williams’ debut as co-chair, following in the footsteps of her sister, Serena, who was appointed to the role in 2019.

As lead sponsors of the 2026 Met Gala, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will serve as honorary chairs for the evening.