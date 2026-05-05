Popstar Sabrina Carpenter has plenty of famous fans. She opened for Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour and most recently she featured on Madonna’s new song, Bring Your Love.

But for this year’s Met Gala, the 26-year-old paid tribute to someone she admires: film star Audrey Hepburn.

The Manchild singer wore a custom Dior dress by Jonathan Anderson that really channelled the Fashion is Art dress code for this year.

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

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The body of the dress is made of film strips from the classic 1954 film Sabrina, starring Hepburn as Sabrina Fairchild alongside Humphrey Bogart’s character Linus.

Speaking to American TV star and actress La La Anthony during the Vogue livestream, the Espresso singer explained: “It is film. It’s all made of film, which is my dream. Jonathan Anderson, the genius that he is, and Dior, the whole team, I can’t even express my love and gratitude for them. We just finished all of my Coachella looks together and then they hopped in on making this dream dress and Jared Ellner, my stylist, we put it all together and it’s amazing…it’s from the movie Sabrina, which is one of my favourite movies of all time.”

Last month, Madonna, 67, joined Carpenter on stage at Coachella music festival to debut her new song. The duo also performed Madonna’s hits Vogue and Like A Prayer.

Carpenter was performing her song Juno, and as it got to its viral “have you ever tried this one before?” moment, she struck a Vogue pose, with Madonna walking out on stage shortly after.

Talking about Coachella at the Met Gala, Carpenter said: “I blacked out a bit and then I did it and then I was driving in the car and that was it. It was so electric, I will remember it forever. It was so fun.”

The singer was also asked how music has shaped her fashion and told Vogue: “I feel like right now I’m having maybe too much fun. At this point, I’m like the crazier, the better, the more risks you take, the better the payoff. I’m just trying to be as playful as possible…”.





What do the Met Gala co-chairs actually do?

While Anna Wintour and the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute handle the actual planning of the Met Gala, the co-chairs play a major role in shaping the event.

The role of co-chair goes beyond the traditional hosting duties. It’s believed they oversee the guest list, interior design, and even help curate the highly anticipated menu to bring the chosen theme to life, though Wintour has the final say.

Often influential figures in fashion, film, music, or sports, they act as public faces of the Met Gala and ultimately attract media attention, high-profile guests and donors - it is a fundraising event after all.

Who are the 2026 Met Gala co-chairs?

Anna Wintour traditionally co-chairs the Met Gala every year, joined by some famous faces (James Devaney/GC Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

It marks Kidman’s third time as a co-chair; she previously held the position in 2003 and 2005.

Beyoncé, who last graced the Met steps in 2016, will be taking on the role of co-chair for the first time. However, the singer served as an honorary chair back in 2013. This year, she arrived with her daughter Blue Ivy, and husband, Jay-Z, her first time at the event in a decade, wearing a design from French designer Olivier Rousteing.

Despite being a regular on the Met Gala red carpet, it will also be Williams’ debut as co-chair, following in the footsteps of her sister, Serena, who was appointed to the role in 2019.

As lead sponsors of the 2026 Met Gala, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos serve as honorary chairs for the evening.