Music legend Madonna has launched an emotional plea to her fans begging for the safe return of several vintage clothing pieces that mysteriously vanished following her weekend Coachella set with Sabrina Carpenter.

Still buzzing from the hype of her performance, Madonna wrote on Instagram: "Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella. Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible.”

The singer then went on to add: "Bringing Confessions II back to where it began was such a thrill.”

The comment was a direct nod to when the Queen of pop famously launched her upcoming album's predecessor, Confessions on a Dance Floor, at the California festival back in 2005 - with her return allowing the latest chapter of her musical evolution to come full circle.

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Sadly however, what should’ve been a positive and milestone moment was tainted by the loss of several garments that were very near and dear to the singer.

The singer shared a plea for her missing items returns on Instagram (@madonna/instagram)

"This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing- my costume that was pulled from my personal archives- jacket, corset, dress, and all other garments," Madonna continued. "These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history.”

Madonna then went on to explain that ‘other archival items from the same era went missing as well’, however she is ‘hoping and praying that some kind soul’ will ‘find these items and reach out to my team’ and provided an email address, [email protected], for anyone with information to reach out to.

"I'm offering a reward for their safe return," she finished. "Thank you with all My Heart.”

Alongside her post, Madonna shared images of items she wore on stage, including a fuchsia corset, knee-high boots, stockings, and a leather jacket.

The singer then went on to share a collage of the items that were missing (@madonna/instagram)

During the iconic team-up last weekend, Carpenter and Madonna performed a slew of hits including Madonna classics Like a Prayer and Vogue, along with a new track set to drop on her upcoming album which is released on July 3.

While music was the focus, it didn’t stop Madonna from pointing out the significance of her outfits on stage during the set, as she explained that each garment was the same one she had originally worn over twenty years ago, when performing in 2005.

The track she chose to share also cemented it’s place in history, as the house-influenced ‘I feel so Free’ marks the singer’s first track release since 2019’s Madame X.