Actor Jenny Mollen has said she can't believe the hate she's getting after social media users slammed a post she shared about her son as 'reprehensible'.

Mollen, who recently announced her split from American Pie star Jason Biggs, has made headlines due a post she shared featuring the pair’s son, 12-year-old Sid.

Since posting it, Mollen has met with plenty of backlash, with people on social media calling her caption ‘inappropriate’.

"Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date,” she wrote in the since-deleted caption on her channels.

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Although the caption has been removed, Mollen can’t escape the hate.

“Super weird. And I have boys the same age. And yes we hug and cuddle but that caption was creepy AF,” one said.

The photo Mollen shared the controversial caption alongside (Instagram/@jennymollen)

Another wrote: “As a boy mom, I’m deeply appalled. The first caption was reprehensible. I can’t imagine thinking that was an appropriate thing to say about your child.”

However, the 46-year-old has since hit back at the criticism on Instagram Stories, revealing that the backlash she has seen has been ‘jaw-dropping’.

Explaining that she believes she is getting backlash due to announcing her divorce, Mollen said: "It's like because I'm getting separated, because I'm not protected by the institution of marriage, I'm suddenly like a different kind of target in what I'm posting. Like this is absolutely jaw-dropping.

“A photo of me hugging my 12-year-old child is getting ridiculed.”

She went to write that others ‘won’t get it unless you have a son that makes you do things that you would never, ever, ever do for another man.’

Jenny Mollen has responded to the backlash (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Mollen and Biggs share two sons, Sid and eight-year-old Lazlo.

Among the hate, there was a lot of support for the comedian too.

On The View, she was defended for her post. Co-host Sara Haines defended the caption as typical of Mollen's style, saying Mollen is purposefully being ‘provocative’ to get a rise out of people online.

While Sunny Hostin, who is mom to a boy, asked: "If that were a mother hugging her daughter, would the reaction have been the same?"

Guest co-host Kara Swisher was also quick to tell the panel: “I don’t care.”

“Mind your own business and you won’t be minding mine,” she elaborated. “Now, she did put it out on public media, essentially. Look, she’s hugging her son. So what? I hug my kids, my boys, all the time, and one of them’s 6’5, so it takes a little bit to do that. I'm really hugging his waist.

"We have to dunk on everyone for everything they do. Just leave her alone."

UNILAD has reached out to Jenny Mollen's representatives for comment.