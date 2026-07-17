Kim Kardashian has responded to criticism after posting sweet photos with Lewis Hamilton amid the announcement of her grandmother MJ's death just yesterday (July 16).

The reality star seemingly 'hard launched' her relationship with the Formula 1 driver after months of speculation, as the pair shared a number of romantic pictures from a family trip, which Kim captioned: "Summers at the lake with my favorite people."

But the mom-of-four was slammed for the timing of the sweet photo dump, as the post coincided with Kris Jenner announcing the death of her mom Mary Jo Campbell, commonly referred to by the family as MJ.

In a heartbreaking statement, Kris wrote: "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ.

Advert

"There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family."

Kim shared a sweet tribute to her grandmother MJ. (@kimkardashian/Instagram)

Kim was quick to post a tribute of her own, before clearing up the timing of her post, as she wrote: "This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing.

"I've been by my mom and grandma's side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we'll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life."

Writing about her grandmother, she added: "You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since."

The timing of the announcement clashed with a photo dump of her and Hamilton on vacation. (@kimkardashian/Instagram)

Hamilton also posted some photos from their trip, as he added: "Hold your people close."

MJ was born in 1934, and died just shy of her 92nd birthday which would have fallen on July 26.

The family celebrated her 90th birthday during an episode of The Kardashians, as they threw a hotel party in San Diego, California.

Kim noted that her grandma taught her what it means to be a businesswoman. (@kimkardashian/Instagram)

Writing about her mom, Kris continued: "She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life's challenges with resilience and faith.

"My heart is broken into a million pieces, thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life. I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything."

Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.