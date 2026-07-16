The Kardashian's close protection bodyguard, Mason Haynes, has died after being involved in a fatal road collision, just two days before celebrating his 53rd birthday.

His family announced the heartbreaking news in a statement on GoFundMe, as they described the bodyguard as a 'protector, a mentor, a prankster, and a giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart'.

The tribute noted: "He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world."

Haynes was described as a person who 'made people feel welcome from the moment they met him', and had been trusted by numerous members of the Kardashian family for many years.

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The dad-of-two most notably worked with Kim Kardashian, and was on the family's security team when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

Speaking about the horrifying attack with London Now in 2018, he explained: "I can't go into much detail about that, I was part of that team, and that incident was simply a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening."

But he has also worked with the star's mom, Kris Jenner, her former husband, Kanye West, as well as her current boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

The Kardashian's trusted Mason Haynes as their close protection bodyguard for many years. (Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

The tribute continued: "The world has been robbed of that rare thing…a genuinely good man."

Trojan Security UK, the bodyguard’s employer, took to Instagram and wrote: "RIP Big Mason.

"We would like to pay homage to an absolute legend in the close protection game. Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high brother."

But the Kardashian's weren't his only high-profile clients, as Haynes had also worked with Charlie Puth, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart.

The family wrote that the GoFundMe was set up to 'ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves, a celebration of a life that touched so many people'.

"Beyond that," they added, "It will help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follow such a sudden and devastating loss."

Details of the fatal road accident have not yet been outlined.

He died just two days before his 53rd birthday. (GoFundMe)

During his high-profile career, he was also known for maintaining strict professional boundaries.

In a 2020 interview with Silver Swan Recruitment’s Philippa Smith, he said: "Many bodyguards make the mistake of thinking that they're friends with their clients. And as soon as you blur the line between professionalism and friendship, I think you're in serious trouble."