Norah O’Donnell is taking on a new venture just months after stepping down from her Evening News role last year on CBS News.

The journalist, who has been a staple on TV for decades, and now, will be still on your screen, but in a new way.

The 52-year-old former Weekend Today anchor, is set to debut her latest venture on July 22, which will see her in a way you’ve never seen before.

Previously, she has been known for covering things like congress, politics, US news and hard-hitting topics of today.

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Now, however, she’s cutting through misinformation and presenting facts on a new platform.

O’Donnell revealed Healthful, her new project, which she said will share medical and scientific advice, with the help of expert guests.

Norah O’Donnell is doing something new (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

“Every week I want to bring you the latest science and trusted medical expertise,” O’Donnell said in the trailer for the project. “Our goal is simple … to deliver fact-based information that you can trust.”

The show will come in the form of a podcast, with a segment called Turning the Tables, which is where the reporter will answer questions about her own health and routine.

“I’m introducing women to the world’s leading experts on all these things that we want to know more about at a time where we have all this access to information, and yet many of us are more confused than ever,” she said.

She also revealed to Women’s Health she works with trainer Kira Stokes every week to focus on her strength and mobility.

She also plays tennis on weekends, walks after dinner and enjoys her mornings with a smoothie made with good foods like blueberries, turmeric, Greek yogurt, almond butter and creatine.

Then, she goes to work.





According to the trailer, new episodes will air ever Wednesday beginning July 22.

CBS announced the podcast on behalf of their colleague, calling it the show ‘that puts women’s health first’.

Its official Instagram page wrote: “@NorahODonnell brings you the doctors, the scientists and the innovators who are at the forefront of reproductive health, menopause, cancer and more. Forget miracle cures, vague advice and fear-mongering and get real information you can actually use. And yes, Norah will divulge her own wellness secrets (blueberries and Botox among them).”

Of course, people have been thrilled to see her return to their screens, and said so under the post.

One person wrote: “I hope she makes this podcast more fun and relatable because why does it start to feel like lectures and college classes again…if it’s for health of the viewers, she should def make it exciting, she’s still so young but this podcast feels like an elderly tv show…hope it goes well, Norah is always awesom!”

Another said: “This sounds fantastic! Congratulations, and thanks for taking a journalistic approach to health. Can’t wait to listen and learn!”

Someone else commented: “Wow!! Love this! Fact based information that you can trust. There is too much out there. Everyone is a health expert these days.”