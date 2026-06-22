An Iowa news anchor has announced his departure from the industry during an emotional live broadcast, urging viewers to demand more than "sanitized news."

Dustin Nolan, who has worked at NBC affiliate KWQC TV6 since 2022, stunned viewers on Friday morning when he revealed live on air that it would be his final day at the station.

Visibly emotional throughout the segment, Nolan struggled to hold back tears as he addressed the audience directly.

"I'll try to get through this," he began. "Well, before we go this morning, I have an announcement.

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"Today is my last day here at KWQC TV6. I have chosen to step away from the news industry."

He continued, "Before I say goodbye, I just want to say, I hope every one of you that's allowed me to be a part of your mornings know just how important that I have taken this job."

Dustin Nolan, who has worked at NBC affiliate KWQC TV6 since 2022, stunned viewers on Friday morning when he revealed live on air that it would be his final day at the station (KWQC TV6)

Why did dustin Nolan quit?

Nolan did not give a specific reason for stepping away from the industry, but used much of his final broadcast to speak passionately about the responsibility local news stations have to their viewers, rather than chasing easy or comfortable content.

Anchor says news should make people 'think about the world'

"When it comes to this job, all I've ever wanted to do is report on the issues that really matter," Nolan said. "I've always believed that we as a local news station, owe you, the viewers, the best that we can do because without you, none of us would be able to do this job."

He then turned his attention to what he sees as a wider issue within the industry.

"I also believe that we as a local news station have to be more than trends or sanitized news because it makes people feel uncomfortable," he said.

"That's why the facts matter and that's why we do what we do here. We have to take people out of their bubbles and comfort zones and make them think about the world we all live in."

Before signing off for the final time, Nolan also took a moment to thank his wife and colleague, Jenna Jackson, who he has worked alongside at the station throughout his time there.

Nolan and Jackson took home a Mid-America Emmy in 2025 for Best Morning/Daytime Newscast in the medium and small market category, recognising their work together on the show.

KWQC TV6 later shared a clip of Nolan's farewell broadcast to its official TikTok account, where it has since racked up attention from viewers reacting to his unexpected exit.

UNILAD has approached KWQC TV6 for further comment.



